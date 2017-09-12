A location has been set for FOX’s ‘Masterchef’ Triangle auditions

If you don’t wear chef’s whites in your 9 to 5 but your souffle stands up and your dinner parties are neighborhood famous, get ready for your close-up.
The Triangle is one of 11 areas holding open casting calls for FOX’S “Masterchef.” Auditions are scheduled Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chef’s Academy in Morrisville.
The reality show looks for home cooks with quiet ambitions of culinary stardom and skin thick enough to endure the torment of British chef and host Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay is host of an array of culinary TV shows, from “Hell’s Kitchen” to “Masterchef Jr.”
The show is in the middle of its eighth season now, with nine cooks still remaining. Auditions will be for Season 9.
Beyond glory comes the prize money of $250,000 and a cookbook deal. Darryl Pierce, a UNC alum, appeared in the show’s first season in 2010 but was one of a couple of dozen contestants eliminated in the first episode.
To audition for Season 9, show up at the open calls with something you might consider a signature dish. Also bring the completed application and waiver form describing your cooking experience and relationship to food. The casting agents will see people in groups, giving each person three minutes to plate their dish. In deciding what to make, keep in mind there won’t be a kitchen or any way to heat up food on site, so anything needing last-minute frying, grilling or cooking of any kind probably isn’t going to work.
The two biggest requirements are being 18 by Jan. 25, 2018, and not having professional cooking experience. The show’s website said contestants will hear about callbacks immediately or soon thereafter. If things go well, make sure you can block out some time for six weeks of filming sometime between January and March.
The Chef’s Academy is at 2001 Carrington Mill Blvd. in Morrisville.
For more information, visit www.masterchefcasting.com/open-call or follow @MasterChefUSA on Twitter.
