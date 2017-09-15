Food & Wine magazine names Vivian Howard one the 20 most Innovative Women in Food & Drink

More Videos

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:52

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

Pause
Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:36

Want to have a beer with your pet?

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 0:55

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized

Moore County's coldest case 1:34

Moore County's coldest case

Four star recruit Manny Bates on committing to NC State 0:49

Four star recruit Manny Bates on committing to NC State

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 2:12

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 2:09

Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking

In August NC State police chief discussed information leading to disciplinary actions on football players 3:29

In August NC State police chief discussed information leading to disciplinary actions on football players

Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management' 4:14

Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management'

  • Vivian Howard charms fans at downtown Raleigh Farmers Market

    The popular host of "A Chef's Life" Vivian Howard signed books and talked with fans at the downtown Raleigh Farmers Market Wednesday, July 25, 2017.

The popular host of "A Chef's Life" Vivian Howard signed books and talked with fans at the downtown Raleigh Farmers Market Wednesday, July 25, 2017. Drew Jackson djackson@newsobserver.com
The popular host of "A Chef's Life" Vivian Howard signed books and talked with fans at the downtown Raleigh Farmers Market Wednesday, July 25, 2017. Drew Jackson djackson@newsobserver.com
Mouthful

Mouthful

All about the food scene in the Triangle

Mouthful

Food & Wine magazine names Vivian Howard one the 20 most Innovative Women in Food & Drink

By Drew Jackson

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

September 15, 2017 6:18 PM

In a little over 10 years, Kinston chef Vivian Howard has opened two restaurants, starred in a PBS documentary series and written an award-winning cookbook.

And she’s done it all from a little corner of North Carolina that she’s helped put on the map.

As her show “A Chef’s Life” returns to the air next month and she and husband Ben Knight have two more restaurants in the works, Howard’s magical year of accolades and awards continues.

This week, Food & Wine and Fortune magazines named 20 most innovative women in food and drink, and Howard is on the list.

The fourth annual list is described as “the women who had the most transformative impact in the last year on what we eat and drink. This group of entrepreneurs, activists, and idealists is making its mark up and down the food chain.”

The list includes the likes of New York restaurant giant April Bloomfield and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, who created baking mix company Foodstirs with along with Galit Laibow. Other women in the spotlight are CEOs, founders of food companies and wineries and a Starbucks executive.

Of Howard, the magazine pointed to her successes over the past year and to the irons she still has hot in the fire:

Imagine winning an Emmy. And a James Beard Award. Add a Peabody Award. Plus a Cookbook of the Year Award and a Julia Child First Book Award. Throw in a few more that are too long to mention here, and you’ve got the very impressive list of awards that have been heaped upon Vivian Howard, the chef and restaurateur turned television personality and author, has to her name. But she wants more.

Howard is at work on her second book, tentatively titled “Pleasantly Plump.” “A Chef’s Life” returns for a fifth season on PBS starting Oct. 5.

Sunday, Howard celebrated the new season, previewed an episode and mingled with fans at a premiere party in Durham at the Carolina Theatre.

Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson

Related stories from The News & Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The best barista in the country works in Durham

View More Video

About Mouthful

This blog's focus is all things food in the Triangle: where to dine, where to shop, what to eat, what to cook. Our food writers maintain this blog.