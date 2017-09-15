Food & Wine magazine names Vivian Howard one the 20 most Innovative Women in Food & Drink

In a little over 10 years, Kinston chef Vivian Howard has opened two restaurants, starred in a PBS documentary series and written an award-winning cookbook.

And she’s done it all from a little corner of North Carolina that she’s helped put on the map.

As her show “A Chef’s Life” returns to the air next month and she and husband Ben Knight have two more restaurants in the works, Howard’s magical year of accolades and awards continues.

This week, Food & Wine and Fortune magazines named 20 most innovative women in food and drink, and Howard is on the list.

The fourth annual list is described as “the women who had the most transformative impact in the last year on what we eat and drink. This group of entrepreneurs, activists, and idealists is making its mark up and down the food chain.”

The list includes the likes of New York restaurant giant April Bloomfield and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, who created baking mix company Foodstirs with along with Galit Laibow. Other women in the spotlight are CEOs, founders of food companies and wineries and a Starbucks executive.

Of Howard, the magazine pointed to her successes over the past year and to the irons she still has hot in the fire:

Imagine winning an Emmy. And a James Beard Award. Add a Peabody Award. Plus a Cookbook of the Year Award and a Julia Child First Book Award. Throw in a few more that are too long to mention here, and you’ve got the very impressive list of awards that have been heaped upon Vivian Howard, the chef and restaurateur turned television personality and author, has to her name. But she wants more.

Howard is at work on her second book, tentatively titled “Pleasantly Plump.” “A Chef’s Life” returns for a fifth season on PBS starting Oct. 5.

Sunday, Howard celebrated the new season, previewed an episode and mingled with fans at a premiere party in Durham at the Carolina Theatre.