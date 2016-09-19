Win Frank Lalli’s new book, ‘Your Best Health Care Now’

2:22 Experts urge Congress to pass a Zika-prevention bill Pause

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

2:08 Death from rare brain-eating amoeba investigated after woman visits Whitewater Center

1:03 3 Ways to Protect Yourself from the Zika Virus

1:20 Will Your Cellphone Give You Cancer?

1:34 North Carolina has a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it

0:57 Crossfit trainer is 9 months pregnant and still lifting 205 pounds

1:10 Mayo Clinic: Is your refrigerator-freezer healthy?

1:04 Watch 100-year-old Ida Keeling crush the 100 meter dash

2:34 Two-year-old girl from Brazil sees her mother for the first time thanks to surgery