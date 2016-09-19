Win Frank Lalli’s new book, ‘Your Best Health Care Now’

In the new book “Your Best Health Care Now: Get Doctor Discounts, Save with Better Health Insurance, Find Affordable Prescriptions” (Touchstone, $19.99), journalist Frank Lalli details how after diagnosed with cancer, he mastered our flawed health care system to get the best care while saving money.
The book is based on three years of research and interviews with more than 300 experts. It gives readers tools they need to make smart decisions about their health care.
If you’d like to win “Your Best Health Care Now,” email giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Tuesday (Sept. 20) and include your mailing address. Put “Health” in the subject line to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments