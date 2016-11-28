Win Michael Kinsley’s book ‘Old Age: A Beginner’s Guide’

In “Old Age: A Beginner’s Guide” (Tim Duggan Books, $18), Vanity Fair columnist Michael Kinsley takes a humorous look at aging and progressive illness, specifically targeted to his own generation of baby boomers.
Kinsley has Parkinson’s Disease but the book isn’t about Parkinson’s; he makes it clear that the book is about entering the last chapter of life and lessons we need to learn about aging. The book is described as “surprisingly cheerful” and a “frequently funny account of one man’s journey toward the finish line.”
If you’d like to win “Old Age,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Tuesday (Nov. 29) and include your mailing address. Please put “Old” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
