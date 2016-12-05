Win the book ‘The Elimination Diet’ to help you feel better fast

In “The Elimination Diet: Discover the Foods That Are Making You Sick and Tired – and Feel Better Fast” (Grand Central, $27), Alissa Segersten and Tom Malterre guide the reader through the process of discovering the links between foods and symptoms and customizing a nutritional plan that works.
The book outlines the safe and effective way to detox and remove inflammatory and damaging foods from the diet. There are three phases to the process: detoxification, elimination and customization. The book includes recipes, shopping lists and meal plans.
If you’d like to win “The Elimination Diet,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Tuesday (Dec. 6) and include your mailing address. Please put “Diet” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
