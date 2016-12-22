Flu on the increase in North Carolina

The number of people with flu-like illnesses in the state ticked up last week and a third person has died from complications of the illness, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
About 3 percent of people who showed up to outpatient clinics and health centers in the state last week had flu-like illnesses, up from about 2 percent the week before, according to the state. The weekly survey is a key indicator of the prevalence of the flu in the state.
The two earlier flu deaths occurred in October. Two have been among people age 65 or older, while the third person was between 18 and 24. During last year’s flu season, which typically runs from fall to spring, 59 people died of the flu in North Carolina.
