Win Cooking Light cookbook ‘Lighten Up, America!’

No better time than the start of a new year to resolve to eat better.
Cooking Light’s “Lighten Up, America! Favorite American Foods Made Guilt-Free” (Oxmoor, $29.95) has Allison Fishman Task taking America’s favorite dishes and making them lighter and healthier.
The book promises recipes that retain the “creamy, gooey goodness” of originals, but in lower fat, lower calorie versions. You also get stories behind famous recipes like Texas Sheet Cake and Kentucky Hot Brown.
If you’d like to win “Lighten Up, America!” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Tuesday (Jan. 2) and include your mailing address. Please put “Lighten” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments