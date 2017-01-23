Win a copy of the ‘Weight Watchers New Complete Cookbook’

In addition to more than 500 healthy recipes, the latest edition of the “Weight Watchers New Complete Cookbook” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $29.99) – the SmartPoints Edition – includes new SmartPoints values, information on SmartPoints and updated recipes.
The cookbook includes comfort food classics like chicken pot pie and spaghetti and meatballs, as well as dishes for special occasions, like roast turkey with onion gravy and mini carrot bundt cakes.
It also gives you tips on how to set up a healthy kitchen, a guide to fundamental kitchen techniques, a chapter on 20-minute meals and gulten-free recipes tagged for easy reference.
