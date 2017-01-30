Win ‘Cooking That Counts’ cookbook from editors of Cooking Light

The editors of Cooking Light magazine have published a cookbook for those who want to lose weight through healthy eating, but need to be told exactly what to eat and when.
“Cooking That Counts: 1,200- to 1,500-Calorie Meal Plans to Lose Weight Deliciously” (Oxmoor House, $21.95) does the thinking for you. The book emphasizes meals prepared with whole, natural foods and teaches proper portion sizes to help you lose weight and keep it off. It has more than 150 recipes and some flexibility for working in desserts and alcohol. The editors also offer suggestions to create meals that meet daily calorie goals, as well as providing serving suggestions for sides to help you stay on track without feeling deprived.
If you’d like to win “Cooking that Counts,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnigh Tuesday (Jan. 31) and include your mailing address. Please put “Cooking” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments