Win Matt Fitzgerald’s book ‘The Endurance Diet’ for athletes

With Matt Fitzgerald’s book “The Endurance Diet: Discover the 5 Core Habits of the World’s Greatest Athletes to Look, Feel and Perform Better” (Da Capo, $16.99), readers can learn about the specific food choices and eating patterns of athletes across the globe.
The diet is centered on carbohydrates (this is for athletes, by the way, not regular dieters!), with an emphasis on “high quality” carbs like whole grains, fruits, starchy vegetables and dairy. Fitzgerald, a sports nutritionist, says these carbs are beneficial to health and fitness. Fitzgerald says his Endurance Diet can help athletes lose body fat, get better results in workouts, reduce injuries and feel more energetic.
