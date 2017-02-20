Win a copy of the book ‘Heal Your Pain Now’ by Joe Tatta

In “Heal Your Pain Now: The Revolutionary Program to Reset Your Brain and Body for a Pain-Free Life” (Da Capo, $16.99), Joe Tatta offers a drug-free approach to managing persistent pain, highlighting the connection between chronic pain and weight.
Tatta, a physical therapist, nutritionist and medicine practitioner, follows CDC guidelines to develop a three-pronged Healing Pain Program focused on nutrition, movement and mind-set. The book includes meal plans, shopping lists, recipes and instructions for physical exercises to help alleviate pain.
If you’d like to win “Heal Your Pain Now,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Tuesday (Feb. 21) and include your mailing address. Please put “Pain” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
