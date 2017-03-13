Learn to handle tough health news with book ‘Life After the Diagnosis’

In “Life After the Diagnosis: Expert Advice on Living Well with Serious Illness for Patients and Caregivers” (Da Capo, $16.99), Dr. Steven Z. Pantilat helps patients who have received bad health news think about how to live better. A palliative care expert with more than 25 years of experience, Pantilat believes in improving life for those with serious illness and providing treatments that preserve things that matter most.
Pantilat gives tips on questions to ask your doctor, how to share bad health news with loved ones and children, how to navigate medical jargon, what to look for in a surrogate decision-maker, how to attend to relationships (including how to say goodbye) and more. His book is designed to help patients and caregivers through a tough process and provide peace of mind.
