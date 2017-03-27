Win a copy of the meditation guide ‘The Mind Illuminated’

In “The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness” (Touchstone, $25.99), Culadasa (John Yates, PhD) combines threads of psychology, philosophy and cognitive neuroscience to create a comprehensive, in-depth roadmap to successful meditation.
Culadasa is a student and teacher in the Tibetan and Theravada Buddhist traditions, and he’s also a neuroscientist. The book is an easy-to-use guide accessible to novices and accomplished practitioners of meditation.
