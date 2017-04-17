Health & Fitness

April 17, 2017 1:00 PM

Win ‘Citizen Science’ book by NC State professor Caren Cooper

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

In “Citizen Science: How Ordinary People are Changing the Face of Discovery” (Overlook, $28.95), N.C. State University Forestry and Environmental Resources professor Caren Cooper writes about the unbelievable contributions of everyday people – including those in fields ranging from astronomy to zoology – who participate in the scientific process, thereby challenging the traditional meaning of the word “scientist.”

One example Cooper cites involves the citizens of Flint, Michigan, who collected water samples and sent them to the University of Virginia to quantify lead levels and confront the U.S. government about the city’s public health crisis.

If you’d like to win “Citizen Science,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Wednesday (April 19) and include your mailing address. Please put “Citizen” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

