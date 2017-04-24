Win ‘Anatomy of Addiction’ book, which busts beliefs about addiction

In “The Anatomy of Addiction: What Science and Research Tell Us About the True Causes, Best Preventative Techniques and Most Successful Treatments” (TarcherPerigee, $27), Dr. Akikur Mohammad busts commonly held beliefs about addiction and leads readers, in layman’s terms, to a better understanding of how our 40-year war on drugs has failed, why addiction is a chronic brain disease, why some ideas pushed in AA are wrong, why heroin addiction is a raging epidemic, how to find the best treatment and much more.
Mohammad is the founder and medical director of Inspire Malibu, a science- and evidence-based drug and alcohol treatment center in Los Angeles.
If you’d like to win “Anatomy of Addiction,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Wednesday (April 26) and include your mailing address. Please put “Addiction” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
Comments