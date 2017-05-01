Win ‘New Health Rules’ book, full of manageable but life-changing tips

In “The New Health Rules: Simple Changes to Achieve Whole Body Wellness” (Artisan, $19.95), renowned integrative medicine doctor Frank Lipman provides a guide to improving every aspect of your mind, body and soul.
Lipman says the book, which is filled with beautiful photos, is “meant to map out the healthy habits you want to integrate deeply and forever. Open to any page, anytime, and there’s a step you can take toward feeling better.”
The book contains nearly 100 manageable but life-changing tips with simple explanations for how they work. The tips are divided into five sections: Eating, Moving, Boosting, Healing and Living.
If you’d like to win “The New Health Rules,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Wednesday (May 2) and include your mailing address. Please put “Rules” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
