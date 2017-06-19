Health & Fitness

June 19, 2017 12:00 PM

Win the book ‘Driving Miss Norma’ and learn to say ‘yes’ to living

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

“Driving Miss Norma: One Family’s Journey Saying ‘Yes’ to Living” is the story of Norma Bauerschmidt, who at age 90 was diagnosed with uterine cancer. But instead of being confined to a bed for surgery, chemo and radiation therapy, Miss Norma climbed into a motor home with her son, his wife and the family poodle, Ringo.

Over the next year, the four traveled 13,000 miles across 32 states, went on hot-air balloon rides and rolled across Yellowstone National Park in a wheelchair. In other words, Miss Norma lived her life.

Her story, written by Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle (the authors visited Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh last month), is full of humor, wisdom and Miss Norma’s generous spirit.

If you’d like to win “Driving Miss Norma,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Wednesday (June 21) and include your mailing address. Please put “Norma” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 2:07

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine
What is mumps and how does it spread? 2:00

What is mumps and how does it spread?
Prom time at Duke Children's Hospital 2:19

Prom time at Duke Children's Hospital

View More Video