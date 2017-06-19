Win the book ‘Driving Miss Norma’ and learn to say ‘yes’ to living

“Driving Miss Norma: One Family’s Journey Saying ‘Yes’ to Living” is the story of Norma Bauerschmidt, who at age 90 was diagnosed with uterine cancer. But instead of being confined to a bed for surgery, chemo and radiation therapy, Miss Norma climbed into a motor home with her son, his wife and the family poodle, Ringo.
Over the next year, the four traveled 13,000 miles across 32 states, went on hot-air balloon rides and rolled across Yellowstone National Park in a wheelchair. In other words, Miss Norma lived her life.
Her story, written by Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle (the authors visited Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh last month), is full of humor, wisdom and Miss Norma’s generous spirit.
