June 26, 2017 12:04 PM

Win Holly Rilinger’s ‘Lifted’ guide to complete body, mind and spiritual health

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

In “Lifted: 28 days to Strengthen Your Body, Focus Your Mind and Elevate Your Spirit” (Da Capo, $19.99), Holly Rilinger combines meditation techniques with high-intensity interval training to create a full exercise program that trains the body, mind and spirit.

Rilinger’s 28-day plan requires no special equipment, and includes exercises, goal-setting, guided meditation and meal plan ideas to help readers maximize their workouts and overcome physical and mental obstacles. The plan has four different weekly routines with descriptions and photos of each exercise, including variations for beginners and pros.

If you’d like to win “Lifted,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Wednesday (June 28) and include your mailing address. Please put “Lifted” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.

