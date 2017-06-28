Durham dubbed one of the “wellthiest” cities in the US

The Bull City is one of the best in the country when it comes to overall quality-of-life options for wellness, according to a recent poll by Women’s Health.
The magazine and Yelp compiled an unnumbered top-15 list of America’s “wellthiest” cities. Austin, Texas, Boulder, Colo., and Phoenix joined Durham on the list.
The report defined “wellthy” areas as those “teeming with gyms and doctors and parks ... but also nail that elusive quality-of-life thing – restaurants with farm-fresh food, landscapes that energize and calm you, and lots of opportunities to stay social.”
Women’s Health’s wellness poll came out the week after its companion magazine, Men’s Health, named Raleigh the 6th most adventurous city in America.
The wellness study considered healthy lifestyle opportunities and how often people seek them out.
Yelp data scientists analyzed the number of healthy businesses and amenities and in relation to population. The magazine then sought feedback from Yelp experts and residents in the top statistical locations to get a better idea of local wellness activity.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments