Tons of turkey, possibly seasoned with metal shavings, was carried by local stores

A North Carolina company has recalled about 19 tons of ground turkey after metal shavings were found in a package containing its product at a retailer.
Metal shavings were discovered Sept. 27 in packages of fresh-ground turkey produced by Prestage Foods in St. Pauls, N.C., the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service division reported Monday. Both the company and a retailer reported the contamination, prompting the recall of 38,475 pounds of the product.
The recall was for packages of ground turkey carried by Aldi, Publix and Weis Markets. They were shipped to retailers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
The following, specific ground turkey products were recalled. All are packaged on white trays covered with clear plastic, and include printed product numbers beginning with 7268 and 7269. They also have establishment number “P-22000” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.
▪ 1.3 pounds of “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS”
▪ 1.3 pounds of “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS”
▪ 1.2 pounds of (Aldi) “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring”
▪ 1 pound of “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast”
Customers who purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase, and not to consume them.
Food safety officials, however, designated the health risk associated with the recall as “low.”
“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the FSIS statement said. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”
