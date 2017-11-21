What’s the drunkest city in NC? It’s not one of the state’s largest, study finds

The most excessive drinking in North Carolina does not take place in the state’s largest cities, according to a recent study.
The report by 24/7 Wall St. named the metropolitan area in each state with the highest levels of binge and heavy drinking. It lists Jacksonville as North Carolina’s drunkest city.
The finance news and opinion company cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than one in five adults in the Jacksonville metro area drink excessive amounts of alcohol, and more than 35 percent of driving deaths there involve alcohol, the report said.
Never miss a local story.
Excessive drinking, the CDC says, includes binge drinking, heavy drinking, and use of alcohol by minors and pregnant women.
Binge drinking is generally defined by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism as men consuming five or more drinks or women consuming four or more drinks in about two hours. Heavy drinking, per the CDC, refers to how much people drink over the course of a week.
Excessive drinking caused an annual average of 88,000 deaths from 2006 to 2010, the latest data from the CDC show. That includes one out of every 10 working-age adults.
It also cost the country nearly $250 million in costs associated with health care, courts and lost productivity in 2010, according to a 2015 study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments