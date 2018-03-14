Fresh fruits and vegetables abound in the summer, but so do some diet wreckers due to barbecues, cookouts and picnics.
The fattest cities in the nation include a couple from NC, obesity study says

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

March 14, 2018 09:00 AM

North Carolina claimed two spots out of the 20 most overweight cities in the nation identified in a recent obesity study.

But the Tar Heel State isn’t home to the fattest U.S. city listed in the National Nutrition Month study by personal finance site WalletHub. That designation went to Little Rock, Ark.

The study assessed the 100 most populated metro areas based on 18 metrics, including: percentages of adults and children considered obese and overweight, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity-related death rate, consumption of healthy foods, and physical inactivity.

From North Carolina, Winston-Salem came in at No. 18 on the list and the Greensboro-High Point metro was No. 20. Asheville was 38th, followed by Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia (40th), Durham-Chapel Hill (45th) and Raleigh (54th).

Source: WalletHub

Asheville had the next-to-lowest percentile of obese adults, while Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point had the fourth- and fifth-highest percentages of adults with high cholesterol, respectively.

The 10 fattest cities were: Little Rock; Shreveport, La.; McAllen, Texas; Memphis, Tenn.; Mobile, Ala.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Jackson, Miss; Birmingham, Ala.; Baton Rouge, La.; and Lexington, Ky.

Tennessee had the most metro areas in the top-20, including Chattanooga (12th) and Nashville (16th).

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528; @Aaron_Moody1

