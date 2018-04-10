Some Clayton High School students may have been exposed to tuberculosis, parents warned

The public health notice sent by the principal of Clayton High School started off with an emphatic, bold-lettered statement.
“First, this is NOT an emergency,” the note to parents from Bennett Jones said.
But the notice goes on to say that a Clayton High student may have been exposed to tuberculosis — the deadly bacteria commonly referred to as TB.
“This exposure is likely to have affected a very small number of individuals, and we are working closely with the public health staff at Johnston County Public Health Department to contact those individuals who may have been exposed,” the notice read.
The high school's administrators and higher-ups within the Johnston County School District learned Monday of the possible exposure.
Some parents may be contacted by the school district if public health officials determine their child is at risk of past, potential exposure. The vast majority of students will likely not be contacted and will not need to be tested for TB.
Parents who are contacted will receive a permission slip to sign and a registration form allowing for in-school skin testing of their child.
“A relatively small number of persons are likely to have been exposed,” the notice said. “No one is at immediate risk of any health problems.”
Comments