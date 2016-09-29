Landscape design class at JC Raulston Arboretum
Preston Montague, a landscape designer and botanical illustrator, is teaching a “Landscape Potential I” class starting Oct. 8.
The two-part course introduces participants to landscape design and includes a practicum where homeowners bring in photos and maps of their property for a one-hour one-on-one consultation with Montague to find a solution to problems they may be facing or to work together on a design.
The class is 9-11 a.m. Oct. 8 and the practicum consultations can be scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Oct. 15 or 16.
The cost is $30-$40 for the Oct. 8 class or $120-$160 for the Oct. 8 class and practicum. Advance registration is required online. Go to jcra.ncsu.edu. Contact Chris Glenn at 919-513-7005 or chris_glenn@ncsu.edu for more information.
The arboretum is 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh.
Parade of Homes starts this weekend
More than 250 homes will be open to the public for the annual Parade of Homes, which starts this weekend.
The free, self-guided tour is from noon-5 p.m. Oct. 1-2, 7-9 and 14-16. This annual tour is a way to view some of the newest homes and communities throughout the Triangle. Many homes are decorated to showcase the latest design trends and ideas. The homes’ prices range from $167,990 to $2 million.
The tour books are available at individual parade homes on Oct. 1. For information on the homes on the tour, visit triangleparadeofhomes.com. There is also a new mobile app for this year’s tour.
The tour is organized by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh–Wake County and the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties.
Spoonflower hosts head scarves sewing event
Spoonflower is hosting a sewing event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1 for the public to sew head scarves to benefit local cancer patients.
The head scarves will be donated to Duke Cancer Patient Support Program, which offers counseling, support groups and a wig and turban program.
Spoonflower will provide fabric to create brightly colored headscarves and beanies, as well as several sewing machines for people to use. Fabric donations are welcome. Those who have their own sewing machines are encouraged to bring them. All ages and all skill levels are welcome to attend; this is a rolling event.
The event is at The Durham Hotel in downtown Durham. For more details: nando.com/headscarvessewing
Raleigh Garden Club’s Monthly Meetings
The Raleigh Garden Club has released the list of speakers for its monthly meetings at the N.C. State University Club in Raleigh.
The meetings are 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and include lunch. The meal costs $18. Without the meal, it costs $2. Reservations are required and can be made online at raleigh-garden-club.org/
Oct. 5: Joan McAndrews of the Fuquay-Varina Garden Club will speak about conifers. This diverse group of plants can add an exciting dimension in your garden. McAndrews will cover the many shapes of conifers and use sizing charts to evaluate the smaller varieties best suited to a garden.
Nov. 2: Brienne Gluvna Arthur will discuss the history of camellias and will be selling plants from the Heritage Camellia Collection.
Dec. 7: Linda Zoffer, owner of del ZIO Designs Interiors, will talk about decorating tabletops for the holidays. Zoffer will share a slideshow on utilizing real and faux florals and greenery with other objects on the tables. She also will share advice on keeping real foliage fresher longer.
Other upcoming dates, speakers and topics include: Tim Hanauer, “Inside the Designer’s Mind,” on Jan. 4; Tony Avent on winter gardening on Feb. 1; John Conners , “The Seven Wonders of Wake,” on March 1; Douglas White, “Exploring Raleigh’s Cultural Resources.”on April 5; and Susan Hooper, “Interpreting an Idea Through Floral Design,” on May 3.
The university club is at 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh.
For more details about each event, go to raleigh-garden-club.org/monthly-meetings/
Garden, mushroom classes in Concord
The Elma C. Lomax Farm in Concord is hosting two upcoming classes:
On Oct. 8, explore the giants of the plant world. Participants will observe bark, leaves, twigs, fruit and form of trees, learn the utility of dichotomous keys for identification, and discuss the benefits and horticultural uses of native trees and other plants. The three-hour class costs $22.
On Oct.. 22, learn how to grow mushrooms in this introductory three-hour course. Cost: $35 and includes materials.
Space is limited. To register or for more information, call Allison Kitfield at 704-216-3546.
