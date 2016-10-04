Learn how to stop birds from flying into windows

Upcoming bird events at N.C. Botanical Garden
The N.C. Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill is continuing its “Saving Our Birds” exhibition with these events:
▪ How to Bird-Proof Your Windows (or how to prevent birds from flying into your windows) with Kim Brand of Audubon North Carolina and ornithologist Lynn Moseley, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 13.
▪ The Secret Lives of Backyard Birds with naturalist Mike Dunn, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 20.
▪ Birds of Orange County and Beyond: Past and Future with Haven Wiley, emeritus professor of biology at UNC, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 27.
All the talks are free but preregistration is required.
The Saving Our Birds programs are intended to inspire awareness and understanding of North Carolina’s native birds and encourage residents to help conserve the habitats they need to thrive. It includes programs for both novice and veteran birders, children and adults. Find out more at ncbg.unc.edu/birds.
Note: The deadline for the botanical garden’s bird photography contest has been extended to Oct. 14. More info: ncbg.unc.edu/photocontest/.
MacArthur Fellow to speak at Raleigh’s JC Raulston
Gary Nabhan, a former MacArthur Fellow, will offer a special lecture on Oct. 14: “Conservation You Can Taste: The Role of Ethnobiologists in the Collaborative Conservation of Food Diversity.”
Nabhan is the Kellogg Chair in Southwest Borderlands Food and Water Security at the University of Arizona, where he is also a research social scientist. He is the author or editor of more than 26 books. He is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society for Conservation Biology.
Nabhan’s lecture from 7:30 to 9 p.m. “will highlight the fundamental role ethnobiologists have played in conservation collaborations with indigenous communities, farmers, and chefs to revive and adapt traditional place-based foods,” according to the arboretum’s website. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for others.
The arboretum is at 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh.
Info: 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu
Cary hosting nature walk, photography class
The Town of Cary has two interesting events for nature lovers:
▪ A White Oak Creek Fall Ramble for people ages 55 and up, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 11. Gather at the Stevens Nature Center in Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve to search for early fall birds and late-blooming flowers along the White Oak Creek greenway. Cost: $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents.
▪ Fall Nature Photography course, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Stevens Nature Center in Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve. Learn from an expert how to catch peak fall colors at the preserve. Cost: $15 for residents, $20 for nonresidents.
For more information and to register, call 919-387-5980. Preregistration is required.
Learn how to decorate a fall tablescape
Need some expert advice on decorating your tables for the season?
Cary’s Ivy Cottage Collections, a home decor and interior design store, is teaming up with Petals on the Go flower truck for a free fall tablescapes decorating event on Oct. 15.
The event is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with live demos at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the store, 2017 NW Cary Parkway, Cary. Refreshments provided.
Info: 919-462-3434, ivycottagecollections.com
Home Depot offers DIY classes
The home improvement store chain offers free workshops each weekend. Here is a sample of upcoming workshops at Wake County stores:
Basic Electrical Skills, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 8; Installing a Smoke Alarm, 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 9; Measuring and Installing Window Treatments, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 15; Energy Saving Solutions, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16.; Installing Tile Flooring, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
The chain also offers do-it-herself workshops for women, including Seasonal Door Hanger, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20.
These classes are at the Garner store on Timber Drive. Check individual stores for class schedules: workshops.homedepot.com.
