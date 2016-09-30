Learn how to plant a cutting garden and more upcoming home and garden classes

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to Andrea Weigl, aweigl@newsobserver.com.
I Need a Plan: Perennial Gardens
Learn to extend the blooming season and keep your perennial plants dense and perky! This class will focus on perennial border design, plant placement and maintenance strategies so you get the most from your flower garden. 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 4. Gardens members $48; general public $60. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Road, Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Miniature Gardens in the Landscape
Break out of the container and learn how to create a hardy miniature garden right in your yard! Ideas for designs, plants and decorations. Mini plants and accessories available. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Free. Homewood Nursery & Garden Center, 10809 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh. 919-847-0117, homewoodnursery.com.
Planting a Cutting Garden
Do you have visions of cutting flowers from your garden and bringing them inside to enjoy? Cutting Gardens have been around for centuries as a way to bring nature inside and fall is the right time to think about and plan your cutting garden for year round enjoyment. This one hour class will explore different types of flowers that thrive even after they are cut. Plus learn the best way to preserve your flowers, once cut and some tips on design. This class is free, but please register. 10-11 a.m. Oct. 1. Free. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com
Triangle Parade of Homes
The 51st Annual Parade of Homes, N.C.’s largest open house presented by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh—Wake County (HBA), will run on Oct. 1-2, 7-9, and 14-16 from noon-5 p.m. This annual tour is the best way to view the latest homes and the newest communities throughout the Triangle. More than 250 homes will welcome visitors. Many homes are decorated and showcase great ideas and the hottest design trends. The tour is free, self-guided and open to the public. Visit triangleparadeofhomes.com to find information on all the homes on tour, as well as links to the new mobile app, the new, smart index Parade of Homes book and helpful parade touring tips. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 1-2, 7-9, and 14-16. Free. Home Builders Association, 5580 Centerview Dr., Raleigh. 919-233-2033, wakeremodelers.com.
JC Raulston Arboretum Annual Plant Distribution
The epic event of public horticulture where thousands of choice and rare plants are freely given away to arboretume members. Please bring your membership card. Individual members are entitled to one admission per membership. Family members and above are entitled to two admissions per membership. Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. Please come early. 9-9:15 a.m. Oct. 1. Members free; nonmembers invited to join membership program. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu/.
Papermaking with Plant Fibers
At one time all paper was handmade, with lovely additions to suit the paper maker or user. Gibby Waitzkin, papermaker and sculptor, will work with you to explore the art of papermaking, including screen pouring, pulling sheets, composition, embedding botanicals, pulp painting and final preservation. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 1. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2. Fee: Gardens members $160; general public $199. Includes all supplies, equipment and botanicals. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Road, Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Fall Big Sweep
Join volunteers around the globe and help clean the world’s waterways. Teams will pick up trash along the shore of Lake Crabtree and its connecting creeks. Gloves, bags and other supplies are provided by the park. We’ll raffle off prizes and learn why it’s important to educate others about litter. Individuals and groups are welcome. Make a difference in your community! Preregistration is required. Call 919-460-3355 for more information. 9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 1. Free. Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Pkwy., Morrisville. 919-460-3390, wakegov.com/parks/lakecrabtree/Pages/default.aspx.
Plantsmen’s Tour
Join us for a tour through the Arboretum to learn about some of the the JCRA Director’s favorite plants. Tour begins at the Wilder Visitor Center. 1 p.m. Oct. 4. $5; Free for members, for nonmembers. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Plants that Like Wet Feet
Learn about spectacular plants that offer both beauty and functionality. Sign up separately for each session to learn a new group of beautiful and useful plants, or take all four sections. Instructor: Jason Holmes, curator of the Doris Duke Center Gardens. 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 5. Fee per section: Gardens members $7; general public $10. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Road, Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Fall Container Garden Workshop
It is time to replace your summer annuals with the beauties that will get you through until next spring. Join our designers, as we walk you though the steps of creating beautiful containers. Bring a container from home, or purchase one from our store. We will supply the soil, and all of the instruction necessary to help you select and care for your plants. This is always a fun workshop, and you leave with a container ready to display. The cost of the workshop is $15. The plants and accessories you select are extra. Register today, as this workshop has limited space. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $15. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Landscape Plants for North Carolina Gardens
Expand your palette of plants with information from this class. Each season this class covers another group of approximately 60 plants suitable for North Carolina gardens. You will learn identification skills and design use, and understand the culture of each plant. The fall program focuses on plants that shine in autumn and late-blooming perennial flowers. Winter introduces plant silhouettes and evergreens. Each student receives a digital portfolio of plant photos. Class time is primarily spent outdoors .Instructor: Jan.Little, director of education and public programs, Duke Gardens. Course meets for four Wednesdays. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 12-Nov. 2. Fee per session: Gardens members $90; general public $110. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Road, Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Fall Harvest Workshop: The Garden
Autumn’s abundance arrives with piles of fruit and vegetables. Get hands-on gardening experience when you help us bring in some of the harvest from the Charlotte Brody Discovery Garden. We will prepare a table of seasonal produce and share an autumn feast, as well as a garden gift to take home. Participant limit: 10 children. Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 17. Fee: $15 per child. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Fairy Gardens & Terrariums
Enter the land of the little people as we help you create the perfect home for fairies or the perfect terrarium for your home or office. Anna will walk you through the steps necessary to build a fairy garden or terrarium and provide you with all of the “building materials” that you will need. Bring a container from home, or select one from the greenhouse. Plants and other miniature accessories are extra. Please register, as this workshop has limited space and is very popular. The cost of the workshop is $25. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $25. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
