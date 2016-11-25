Poinsettia open house at JC Raulston Arboretum and more upcoming home and garden events

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Downtown Garner Pop-Up Market
Part farmer’s market, part craft pop-up, this event will feature fresh foods grown locally and handmade crafts from local artisans! Grab lunch at a food truck while you’re there. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26. Free. Garner Recreational Park, 221 E. Garner Rd., Garner. 919-773-4442.
Perch Studios
A local co-working space, Perch Studios is delighted to announce their annual indoor/outdoor Holiday Handmade Pop-up Market. The market will showcase a diverse range of work by local makers including, terrariums, pottery, jewelry, stationary, artisan foods, scarves, toiletries, tailored skirts, and much more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 26. Free. Perch Studios, 204 W. Main St., Carrboro.
Wine and Wreaths Workshop
7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu/.
100 Years of Christmas
During the day, visit the historic homes of slaves, sharecroppers, and slaveholders, and learn about the Christmas traditions of enslaved and free people in North Carolina. After dark, purchase a ticket to see some of these buildings lit by lanterns, while your guide shares stories of holidays during slavery. 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Free. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Hwy., Durham. 919-620-0120, stagville.org.
Christmas Holiday Shoppe Craft Show
Featuring 65 talented artisans and crafters, you enjoy one-stop shopping and find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. A raffle, holiday music, bake sale, Candy Cane Coffee Bar (for that caffeine-fueled shopping boost) and the Reindeer Cafe add festive flair. Free admission. All proceeds from Christmas Holiday Shoppe benefit St. Thomas More Catholic School. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Free. St. Thomas More Church, 940 Carmichael St., Chapel Hill. 919-942-1040, church.st-thomasmore.org.
Poinsettia Open House
NC State Floriculture is part of a national poinsettia program that tests poinsettia cultivars to determine which ones are best for consumers and for producers. You will have a chance to see these cultivars yourself and vote for your favorites. Over one hundred different cultivars of poinsettias,including numerous new experimental cultivars, will be on display. Help us decide which poinsettias are North Carolina’s favorites by voting for your favorite poinsettias. Listen to Christmas carols from around the world played by the Joy Recorder Ensemble while viewing the poinsettias. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4. Free. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu/.
The Raleigh Garden Club
Club meeting with speaker and lunch. Speaker will be Linda Zoffer, owner of deli Designs Interiors. Speaking on the topic “Tabletop Tips for the Holidays”. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7. $18 for lunch, $2 without lunch. NC University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-608-1223.
Foraging Wild, Edible Plants
Gardening and foraging expert Frank Hyman will share photographs and stories of harvesting from plants that don’t need a gardener to tend them. Many of these plants are natives. Some of these plants are endangered yet can be grown by gardeners at home. Many of these plants are being sold for ridiculously high prices to chefs. You can get up to $12 a pound for chickweed. Can you get that much for lettuce? Come learn how to gather wild, edible flowers, fruit, leaves, shoots, roots, and even sap from yards, fields, and forests around you. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8. Free for Friends of the JC Raulston Arboretum members, students (with ID), and Department of Horticultural Science faculty and staff; all others $5. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu/.
Gingerbread Jamboree
Enjoy creating a sweet treat masterpiece with friends and family, and leave the clean-up to us! Create special memories this holiday season with your very own keepsake gingerbread house. Did you join us last year? You can bring one gingerbread house back to decorate! Dec. 10. $12 per member, $15 per nonmember. $20 per house. Marbles Kids Museum, 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. 919-834-4040, marbleskidsmuseum.org/.
Mistletoe Madness Holiday Market
Join us at the Mistletoe Madness Holiday Market. Discover handmade treasures and wonderful treats at this years holiday shopping event of the year. Holiday refreshments will be enjoyed throughout the event. 12-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Free. Fuquay-Varina Woman’s Club, 602 N. Ennis St., Fuquay-Varina
Holiday Centerpiece Workshop
Decorate your holiday table with a beautiful fresh centerpiece. Our designers will be on hand to talk to you about centerpiece design and help you select your live greens to create your own centerpiece. Do you have a special holiday vase or vessel you would like to use? Bring it to the workshop or select one from us. The cost of this workshop is $35 and includes all of the basic fresh greens you choose. Special greens and other accessories, such as ribbon, will be extra. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $35. Garden Supply Co., 1421 Old Apex Road, Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
