6 trends spotted at the High Point Market

Shades of blue, glossy reclaimed wood and dramatic color pairings were among the trends spotted at this fall’s High Point Market.
We tapped two Raleigh interior designers to share their favorite highlights from the world’s largest furnishings industry trade show, which brings more than 75,000 people to North Carolina twice a year.
Jeff Snyder of Simon’s House Interiors in Raleigh:
Reclaimed wood. Not something new itself but being used in more luxurious ways, like the high gloss finish on the Fen Dining Tables from Taracea and coffee and side tables from the Phillips Collection, especially the striking Chamcha wood console table.
Blue. Blue seemed to be more prominent this year than at previous markets. New collections and the reshowing of previous collections seemed to lean towards blue spaces. A few favorites include: the blue cushions on the Miramar Rush Chair from the Mark D. Sikes Collection for Henredon.
Tiered Chandeliers. Layered tear drop and scalloped chandeliers stood out on several showroom floors, including the Dolce Vita and the Linden chandeliers from Noir Furniture.
Charlotte Camp Smith of Union Camp Collective in Raleigh:
Texture. Rich, nature-inspired textures showed up on mirrors, lighting and furniture. Some favorites included the bamboo-fringed gold mirror from Global Views, the wheat frond-inspired Longleaf chandelier from Currey & Co. and seashell-festooned Marchmont chest of drawers, also from Currey & Co.
Dynamic Duos. Colors came in dramatic pairings – most mirrored the aesthetic effect of light versus dark. The examples include stark black and white wallpaper, glossy white furniture with gold embellishments and the green and black beads on the La Malaquita chandelier from Currey & Co.
Fun Finishes. Traditional furniture got an upgrade with fancy finishes and luxurious hardware, as seen on the Tadley chest of drawers from Currey & Co with its oak burl veneer and Gingko leaf draw pulls or the Vienna sideboard from Global Views with its bleached walnut veneer and custom brass hardware.
