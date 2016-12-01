Home & Garden

December 1, 2016 9:41 AM

Help Save Raleigh’s Lustron House

By Andrea Weigl

The Raleigh Historic Development Commission is hosting an event at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 to try to preserve a local Lustron house.

The event includes a screening of the film, “Lustron: The House America’s Been Waiting For,” followed by a panel discussion. Among the speakers: George Smart of NC Modernist Houses, Lustron homeowner Deborah Chay, and Virginia Faust, a realtor and Lustron specialist. The moderater will be Dan Becker.

Lustron homes were prefabricated enameled steel houses manufactured in Ohio after World War II. Only a few remain in North Carolina.

This Lustron home is located on a six-acre parcel on Buffaloe Road in Raleigh, according to event organizers. The owner is selling the land and organizers are trying to have the house dismantled and moved.

Tickets cost $15 and the event is being held at AIA NC building, 14 E. Peace St., Raleigh.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to rhdc.org/lustron.

