Help Save Raleigh’s Lustron House

The Raleigh Historic Development Commission is hosting an event at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 to try to preserve a local Lustron house.
The event includes a screening of the film, “Lustron: The House America’s Been Waiting For,” followed by a panel discussion. Among the speakers: George Smart of NC Modernist Houses, Lustron homeowner Deborah Chay, and Virginia Faust, a realtor and Lustron specialist. The moderater will be Dan Becker.
Lustron homes were prefabricated enameled steel houses manufactured in Ohio after World War II. Only a few remain in North Carolina.
This Lustron home is located on a six-acre parcel on Buffaloe Road in Raleigh, according to event organizers. The owner is selling the land and organizers are trying to have the house dismantled and moved.
Tickets cost $15 and the event is being held at AIA NC building, 14 E. Peace St., Raleigh.
To purchase tickets and for more information, go to rhdc.org/lustron.
