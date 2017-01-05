Upcoming Home and Garden classes across the Triangle

Free classes at Home Depot
The home improvement store chain offers free workshops each weekend. Here is a sample of upcoming workshops at Wake County stores:
▪ Interior Paint and Drywall Repair, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 14; Installing Ceiling Fans, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 15; Installing a Toilet, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21; Easy Bath Updates, 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 22; and Installing a Tile Backsplash, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 28.
▪ The stores also offer do-it-herself workshops: Build A Night Stand, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 19.
▪ And they offer children’s workshops: Crate Tool Box, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 7.
More information: workshops.homedepot.com
Lectures, classes at JC Raulston Arboretum
Here are some interesting upcoming events at the Raleigh arboretum:
▪ From 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 13, arboretum executive director Mark Weathington will offer a lecture, “Exploring Cuba and South Africa with the JC Raulston Arboretum.” Free for friends of the arboretum members, N.C. State University students (with identification), and Department of Horticultural Science faculty and staff; all others $5.
▪ The Piedmont chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society is hosting a lecture about their members’ gardens from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21. A reception starts at 9:30 a.m. Free for North American Rock Garden Society Piedmont Chapter members and friends of the arboretum; otherwise $5.
▪ Bryce Lane, an N.C. State University emeritus horticultural science professor, is teaching a class, “If You Build It, They Will Come: Understanding and Improving Garden Soils,” at 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Lane will help students “understand basic soil principles, and how we can use that understanding to improve our garden soils, properly prepare garden beds, reduce fertilizer inputs, compost, and maximize growth in our gardens.” The class costs $50-$60.
The arboretum is at 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. Info: 919-513-7005, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Bluebird, pruning classes at The Garden Hut
The Garden Hut in Fuquay-Varina is hosting two interesting classes.
Local garden writer Carol Stein is talking at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 about “Gardening for Bluebirds: How to Attract and Interact with Bluebirds.”
Horticulturist Nelsa Cox will lead a pruning demonstration at 11 a.m. Feb. 4.
Both events are free but registration is required; call 919-552-0590.
The Garden Hut is at 1004 Old Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina.
Info: nelsasgardenhut.com/events/
Fairy garden workshop in Cary
Cary’s Garden Supply Co. is hosting a terrarium and fairy garden workshop at 2 p.m. Jan. 29.
Bring a container from home and choose among the provided building materials to build a fairy garden or terrarium. Containers will be available for purchase; plants and other miniature accessories cost extra.
The workshop costs $25. Registration is required.
The garden center is at 1421 Old Apex Road, Cary, 919-460-7747.
Info: gardensupplyco.com
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, aweigl@newsobserver.com, @andreaweigl
