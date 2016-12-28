Durham’s Scrap Exchange has several upcoming classes: knitting, framing and embroidery

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday Pause

0:56 Did this marriage proposal involving a fake police standoff go too far?

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

1:14 Saying goodbye to The Alley

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

0:31 Downtown Raleigh coffee shop 42 & Lawrence served coffee the Gilmore Girls way

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama