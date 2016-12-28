Durham’s Scrap Exchange has several upcoming classes: knitting, framing and embroidery

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to featureseds@newsobserver.com.
Clay Date Night
Grab your spouse or a friend and have a creative night out at the Durham Arts Council Clay Studio. Participants will have the opportunity to experiment with clay as the instructor introduces a variety of techniques. Each person will complete and paint a functional piece of pottery that will be glazed and fired by the instructor and available for pick up 2 to 3 weeks after the workshop. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 6. $25 per person. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
An Emerald Garden of Moss
Moss adds a luxurious green to our gardens. Join us to learn more about moss and see inspirational moss gardens from around the world, and how to garden with moss. Annie will cover botanical information, planting and maintenance as well as discuss legitimate sources for moss. She also brings samples to see and touch!Instructor: Annie Martin (Mossin’ Annie) author and moss gardener. No pre-registration necessary. 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 17. Lecture fee: Forum members free with $25 Annual Membership. $10 per meeting for non-members, payable to Durham Garden Forum. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Beginning Glass Bead Making
Are you fascinated with handmade glass beads? Have you ever wondered just how they are made? This 6-hour workshop will introduce you to the exciting world of lampworking. Students will use Effetre (soft glass) rods and learn how to make basic beads and designs. You will learn about safety, melting glass, using different tools to shape your beads, and simple techniques to decorate them. At the end of this class, you can expect to have made a handful of beads that you can use to make a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art. A $20 materials fee is due to the instructor at each workshop. Instructor and artwork by Liz Mitchell. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 21. $65 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Chainmaille Jewelry Introductory Workshop
The process of creating chainmaille involves using two pairs of pliers (one in each hand), wielding them like a crab, and opening and closing split rings to create intricate patterns. The process is simple and addictive, although people with arthritis or other hand sensitivities may have difficulty. During these workshops, we will utilize anodized aluminum jump rings, a material that is lightweight, easy to work with, durable, waterproof and cleans up with soap and water. It also comes in a rainbow of 25 colors — you will be able to select your own custom mix of colors to create your pieces. 2:30-5 p.m. Jan. 21. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop
Learn the fundamentals of Encaustic painting and collaging with hot wax in this two-day workshop! Encaustic is an intoxicating beeswax-based medium that smells like honey and falls somewhere between painting and sculpture. This affordable weekend workshop includes two ready-to-hang canvases and unlimited encaustic medium. You can choose to attend both days or one day. Demonstrations will be held at the beginning of each workshop day. You’ll learn painting, collage, translucent layering, surface texturing, sgraffito carving and more. You’ll explore layer-building techniques using different fusing tools to create unique surfaces. At the end of the workshop, you’ll have two completed pieces of art. We’ll discuss proper care and cleaning of encaustic art for archival purposes. You will learn safety procedures, ventilation and proper care for art pieces and tools. A $40 fee is due at the beginning of the workshop (check or cash). The suggested materials for this workshop are available at a 20 percent discount through a local Durham art supply store. More information will be sent to you as the workshop date approaches. Please check the DAC website for the suggested materials list. Instructor and artwork by Libby Lynn. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 21-22.$75-$130. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Contemporary Collage
In this workshop, exhibiting artist Randy McNamara will teach contemporary collage techniques used in his paintings. Techniques that will be explored include using paint as the glue, creating your own collage elements, and when, if and how to peel layers off. Please check the DAC website for the supply list. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 14. $30. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Beginning Knitting Class
Learn a fun, practical, and cozy new skill! In this beginner knitting class, we will cover the tools, vocabulary, and basic stitches you will need to complete your first project. All materials are provided. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 12-3 p.m. Jan. 15. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
Orange County Beekeepers Association Bee School
Beginning Bee School presented by Orange County Beekeepers occurring on Tuesday evenings for 10 weeks starting Jan. 17. 7-9 p.m. $95 for single registration, $150 for a couple. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Hillsborough, 1710 Old NC 10, Hillsborough.
Two Day Watercolor Mastery
Have you always thought it would be wonderful to be a painter, but have had little success? This is the opportunity to make it happen. I am an active, hands-on, clear instructor who will demonstrate and guide you individually through every step as we work together to complete a masterful, ready-to-frame watercolor. You will learn the "tricks of the trade" to create magical effects. I am confident that you will have a blast AND walk out with a beautiful, professional-looking painting. There will be a 1 hour lunch break each day. A $35 materials fees is due to instructor at the first class meeting OR please check the DAC website for supply list if you plan to purchase your own supplies.Flighty FlowersLearn a unique way to make beautiful collage papers and use them to create a floral composition of your own. This technique will force you to be loose and expressive as well as original. If you are quick, you may be able to complete more than one painting. The photograph is one sample of the possibilities. The instructor will provide the materials for the collage papers. This is a 2 day workshop. Instructor and artwork by Carol Liz Fynn. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19-20. $125 plus supply fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Cooking from the Garden: Warm Winter Soups
A cold winter day is always improved by a warm bowl of soup. You will learn how to make four winter soups (some vegetarian) and you will receive the recipes for all. We will sample each of the soups in class. Katie Coleman brings many years of experience as a chef and great skill at teaching people how to cook. Join us for one class, or the entire series. Each class includes in-class tastings. Instructor: Katie Coleman, chef, Durham Spirits Company.6-8 p.m. Jan. 23. Fee per session: Gardens members $28; general public $35. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Design Strategies for an English Garden
This workshop will begin with an outline of strategies and design elements that may be adapted from authentic English gardens into North Carolina gardens. Then you will have the opportunity to sketch out the basics of a plan for your landscape. The devices of definition, open ground and mixed borders will be refined with discussions of plant palette, the influence of light on color, and right plant/right place approaches. Participants should plan to bring a drawing of the site they want to develop. No site should be larger than 75 x 75 feet. Instructor: Annabel Renwick, horticulturist, Duke Gardens. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 25. Fee: Gardens members $95; general public $115. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Weave it or Knot: Woven Valentine
In this introductory workshop, we will set up and weave a short strip on a portable backstrap loom. Then we will make and add a corded strap and assemble either a tiny bag or hanging. All materials provided. No weaving experience necessary. You’ll be Valentine Ready! A $5 loom materials fee is due at the first class/workshop taken if you want to keep the loom setup. There will be a one-hour lunch break. Instructor and artwork by Jan French. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28. $45 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Beginning Embroidery Class
Learn all the basics of embroidery! From materials and tools to patterns and stitches, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get you stitching on your own. All materials are provided! Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 12-3 p.m. Jan. 28. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
Custom Framing Made Easy
In this class you will learn how to frame artwork yourself! We will focus on framing standard sized pieces that are on either stretched canvas or board. Participants will learn various methods to create attractive frames without having to be a carpenter. Everyone will leave with at least one finished piece and a clear idea how to tackle future framing projects. Bring a piece to frame! All other materials will be provided. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
