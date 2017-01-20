Scrap Exchange classes, nature programs in Cary

Upcoming classes at Durham’s Scrap Exchange
The Scrap Exchange is offering several upcoming crafting classes. Here are details:
▪ Beginning embroidery class for students, ages 12 and above, noon-3 p.m. Jan. 28. Learn the basics of embroidery, including materials, tools, patterns and stitches. All materials are provided. Cost: $30. To register, go to https://tseembroidery.eventbrite.com.
▪ Learn custom framing for students, ages 16 and above, 1-4 p.m. Jan. 28. The class description says: “Learn various methods to create attractive frames without having to be a carpenter. Everyone will leave with at least one finished piece and a clear idea how to tackle future framing projects.” Cost: $30. To register, go to https://tsecustomframing.eventbrite.com.
▪ Learn how to crochet for students, ages 12 and above, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 5. This class is for beginners. Cost: $30. To register, go to https://februarycrochet.eventbrite.com.
▪ Learn the basics of using a Serger sewing machine for students, ages 16 and above, 1-5 p.m. Feb. 5. The class description says: “This class covers an introduction to tools, basic cleaning and oiling, threading and sewing samples. It is a great introduction to the sergers available for use in The Scrap Exchange’s Design Center, but you are welcome to bring your own (working) machine from home.” Cost: $40. To register, go to https://tsesergerfebruary.eventbrite.com.
▪ Take a beginning sewing class for students, ages 12 and above, 1-4 p.m. March 5. Here is the class description: “We will cover tools and sewing concepts, machine threading and troubleshooting, straight stitch, zigzag, and appliqué stitches. Students will design and sew a class project using The Scrap Exchange’s awesome wealth of fabrics and trims. All tools and materials are provided, but feel free to bring your own sewing machine, fabric scissors, and/or fabrics.” Cost: $30. To register, go to https://tsemarchsewing.eventbrite.com.
Scrap Exchange is 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org.
Upcoming nature programs in Cary
The Town of Cary is hosting several upcoming adult nature programs. Here is the schedule:
Adult nature programs for ages 16 and up (Cost $6-$8):
▪ Winter Nature Ramble at Bond Park, 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Meet in front of the Fred G. Bond Park Community Center.
▪ Birds of Hinshaw Greenway, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Meet at Marla Dorrel Park.
▪ Early springtime at the Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Adult nature programs for ages 18 and up (Cost: $15-$20):
▪ Learn how to create a certified wildlife-friendly backyard, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 11. Bird box included. Class held at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve.
Registration required. Details and a full calendar: townofcary.org.
