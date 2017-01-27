Propagation and letterpress classes

Learn Letterpress Basics
Raleigh’s Gather Goods shop is hosting a Letterpress Basics workshops 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Here’s the class description: “In this hands-on class, Bekah Bohlen of Cat Call Collective will take you through the basics of this style of printing.” Students leave with their own letterpress stationery. Cost: $40.
Registration is required.
The store is at 715 N. Person St., Raleigh, 919-438-3347. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Info: shop.gathergoodsco.com/collections/classes
Propagation workshop at JC Raulston Arboretum
Learn how to propagate plants at an all-day workshop next weekend at Raleigh’s JC Raulston Arboretum.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, staff will offer a hands-on workshop on how to asexually propagate some of the plants from the arboretum’s collection. Participants will take home several freshly propagated plants.
The class costs $100-$125. Please register by calling 919-513-7005.
The arboretum is 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh.
Info: jcra.ncsu.edu
Chatham County seeking Master Gardener Volunteers
If you have ever wanted to become a master gardener, here’s your chance.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension is sponsoring free, one-hour information sessions on the process of becoming a master gardener. No previous training is necessary, just a passion for gardening and a desire to volunteer in your community. Volunteers share unbiased, science based horticultural information and promote sustainable garden, lawn and landscape practices in their communities.
The sessions are 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 10 a.m. Feb. 1 and 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center, 1192 US 64 W Business, in Pittsboro.
Registration is requested. To register, call 919-545-8379 or register online at http://go.ncsu.edu/2017-emg-info-session.
If you have questions about the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/chathamemg, or contact Charlotte Glen, Extension horticulture agent, at 919-542-8202 or email cdglen@ncsu.edu.
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, aweigl@newsobserver.com, @andreaweigl
