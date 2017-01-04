Raleigh’s Gather Goods shop has upcoming classes

Raleigh’s Gather Goods shop is hosting several upcoming craft classes:
▪ Spoon Carving Workshop from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Vanessa Hernandez of Ask the Trees will guide students through safe knife handling, how to carve a spoon out from raw wood and how to maintain wooden kitchen wares you already have in your kitchen. Cost: $60
▪ Letterpress Basics workshops from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 or Feb. 6. Here’s the class description: “In this hands-on class, Bekah Bohlen of Cat Call Collective will take you through the basics of this style of printing.” Students leave with their own letterpress stationery. Cost: $40.
▪ Cameras and Cocktails is 1-4 p.m. Jan. 28. Local portrait photographer Annemie Tonken will help students improve their understanding of both the technical and artistic elements of digital photography. Cost: $70.
Registration is required for each class.
The store is at 715 N. Person St., Raleigh, 919-438-3347. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Info: shop.gathergoodsco.com/collections/classes
