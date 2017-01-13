Learn how to attract birds to your backyard garden

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to featureseds@newsobserver.com.
Beginning Glass Bead Making
Are you fascinated with handmade glass beads? Have you ever wondered just how they are made? This 6-hour workshop will introduce you to the exciting world of lampworking. Students will use Effetre (soft glass) rods and learn how to make basic beads and designs. You will learn about safety, melting glass, using different tools to shape your beads, and simple techniques to decorate them. At the end of this class, you can expect to have made a handful of beads that you can use to make a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art. A $20 materials fee is due to the instructor at each workshop. Instructor and artwork by Liz Mitchell. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 21. $65 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Contemporary Collage
In this workshop, exhibiting artist Randy McNamara will teach contemporary collage techniques used in his paintings. Techniques that will be explored include using paint as the glue, creating your own collage elements, and when, if and how to peel layers off. Please check the DAC website for the supply list. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 14. $30. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Beginning Knitting Class
Learn a fun, practical, and cozy new skill! In this beginner knitting class, we will cover the tools, vocabulary, and basic stitches you will need to complete your first project. All materials are provided. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 12-3 p.m. Jan. 15. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
Orange County Beekeepers Association Bee School
Beginning Bee School presented by Orange County Beekeepers occurring on Tuesday evenings for 10 weeks starting Jan. 17. 7-9 p.m. $95 for single registration, $150 for a couple. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Hillsborough, 1710 Old NC 10, Hillsborough.
Gardeners of Wake County Seed Exchange
Take part in the Gardeners of Wake County seed exchange at the JC Raulston Arboretum. Bring seeds to share if you have them, but come anyway, even if you don’t. Refreshments at 7 p.m.; program starts at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh, gardenersofwakecounty.org
Two Day Watercolor Mastery
Have you always thought it would be wonderful to be a painter, but have had little success? This is the opportunity to make it happen. I am an active, hands-on, clear instructor who will demonstrate and guide you individually through every step as we work together to complete a masterful, ready-to-frame watercolor. You will learn the “tricks of the trade” to create magical effects. I am confident that you will have a blast AND walk out with a beautiful, professional-looking painting. There will be a 1 hour lunch break each day. A $35 materials fees is due to instructor at the first class meeting OR please check the DAC website for supply list if you plan to purchase your own supplies.Flighty FlowersLearn a unique way to make beautiful collage papers and use them to create a floral composition of your own. This technique will force you to be loose and expressive as well as original. If you are quick, you may be able to complete more than one painting. The photograph is one sample of the possibilities. The instructor will provide the materials for the collage papers. This is a 2 day workshop. Instructor and artwork by Carol Liz Fynn. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 19-20. $125 plus supply fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Backyard Habitats
If you are looking to bring the birds, bees and butterflies to your yard, then this class is for you! In this hour long interactive lecture, Julie will cover what plants you can incorporate into your backyard to help re-establish much needed habitats for our flying friends as well as ways to support their shelter and water needs. You will leave the class knowing things you can do right now to welcome wildlife to your yard!. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 21. Free. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop
Learn the fundamentals of Encaustic painting and collaging with hot wax in this two-day workshop! Encaustic is an intoxicating beeswax-based medium that smells like honey and falls somewhere between painting and sculpture. This affordable weekend workshop includes two ready-to-hang canvases and unlimited encaustic medium. You can choose to attend both days or one day. Demonstrations will be held at the beginning of each workshop day. You’ll learn painting, collage, translucent layering, surface texturing, sgraffito carving and more. You’ll explore layer-building techniques using different fusing tools to create unique surfaces. At the end of the workshop, you’ll have two completed pieces of art. We’ll discuss proper care and cleaning of encaustic art for archival purposes. You will learn safety procedures, ventilation and proper care for art pieces and tools. A $40 fee is due at the beginning of the workshop (check or cash). The suggested materials for this workshop are available at a 20 percent discount through a local Durham art supply store. More information will be sent to you as the workshop date approaches. Please check the DAC website for the suggested materials list. Instructor and artwork by Libby Lynn. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 21-22.$75-$130. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Chainmaille Jewelry Introductory Workshop
The process of creating chainmaille involves using two pairs of pliers (one in each hand), wielding them like a crab, and opening and closing split rings to create intricate patterns. The process is simple and addictive, although people with arthritis or other hand sensitivities may have difficulty. During these workshops, we will utilize anodized aluminum jump rings, a material that is lightweight, easy to work with, durable, waterproof and cleans up with soap and water. It also comes in a rainbow of 25 colors — you will be able to select your own custom mix of colors to create your pieces. 2:30-5 p.m. Jan. 21. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Winter Interest
Join Anna for an hour long discussion of ways to add color, texture and some pizazz to your garden during the drab winter months. Whether you have sun or shade, Anna will show you options that you can add now to bring some excitement back to your yard. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 22. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Cooking from the Garden: Warm Winter Soups
A cold winter day is always improved by a warm bowl of soup. You will learn how to make four winter soups (some vegetarian) and you will receive the recipes for all. We will sample each of the soups in class. Katie Coleman brings many years of experience as a chef and great skill at teaching people how to cook. Join us for one class, or the entire series. Each class includes in-class tastings. Instructor: Katie Coleman, chef, Durham Spirits Company.6-8 p.m. Jan. 23. Fee per session: Gardens members $28; general public $35. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Design Strategies for an English Garden
This workshop will begin with an outline of strategies and design elements that may be adapted from authentic English gardens into North Carolina gardens. Then you will have the opportunity to sketch out the basics of a plan for your landscape. The devices of definition, open ground and mixed borders will be refined with discussions of plant palette, the influence of light on color, and right plant/right place approaches. Participants should plan to bring a drawing of the site they want to develop. No site should be larger than 75 x 75 feet. Instructor: Annabel Renwick, horticulturist, Duke Gardens. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 25. Fee: Gardens members $95; general public $115. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Weave it or Knot: Woven Valentine
In this introductory workshop, we will set up and weave a short strip on a portable backstrap loom. Then we will make and add a corded strap and assemble either a tiny bag or hanging. All materials provided. No weaving experience necessary. You’ll be Valentine Ready! A $5 loom materials fee is due at the first class/workshop taken if you want to keep the loom setup. There will be a one-hour lunch break. Instructor and artwork by Jan French. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28. $45 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Gardening for Bluebirds
Carol Stein shares tips on how to attract and interact with bluebirds and their feathered friends. Chase away the winter blues!. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 28. Free, registration required. The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Rd., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-0590
Kids Class: Grow a Groundhog
This fun hands on class will teach youngsters the meaning behind Groundhog Day and how to look for signs of spring. Each child will have the opportunity to make their own “grow-able” groundhog that will eventually sprout hair! This class is best suited for elementary aged children.Please register, as this workshop has limited space. The cost of the workshop is $5 and covers all materials. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 28. $5. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Beginning Embroidery Class
Learn all the basics of embroidery! From materials and tools to patterns and stitches, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get you stitching on your own. All materials are provided! Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 12-3 p.m. Jan. 28. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
Custom Framing Made Easy
In this class you will learn how to frame artwork yourself! We will focus on framing standard sized pieces that are on either stretched canvas or board. Participants will learn various methods to create attractive frames without having to be a carpenter. Everyone will leave with at least one finished piece and a clear idea how to tackle future framing projects. Bring a piece to frame! All other materials will be provided. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
Terrarium and Fairy Garden Workshop
Enter the land of the little people as we help you create the perfect home for fairies or the perfect terrarium for your home or office. We will walk you through the steps necessary to build a fairy garden or terrarium and provide you with all of the “building materials” that you will need. Bring a container from home, or select one from the greenhouse. Plants and other miniature accessories are extra. Please register, as this workshop has limited space and is very popular. The cost of the workshop is $25. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 29. $25. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Chainmaille Jewelry Introductory Workshop
The process of creating chainmaille involves using two pairs of pliers (one in each hand), wielding them like a crab, and opening and closing split rings to create intricate patterns. The process is simple and addictive, although people with arthritis or other hand sensitivities may have difficulty. During these workshops, we will utilize anodized aluminum jump rings, a material that is lightweight, easy to work with, durable, waterproof and cleans up with soap and water. It also comes in a rainbow of 25 colors — you will be able to select your own custom mix of colors to create your pieces. Take one workshop or take them all! 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 2. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Clay Date Night
Grab your spouse or a friend and have a creative night out at the DAC Clay Studio. Participants will have the opportunity to experiment with clay as the instructor introduces a variety of techniques. Each person will complete and paint a functional piece of pottery that will be glazed and fired by the instructor and available for pick up 2-3 weeks after the workshop. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 3. $25 per person. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
Pruning Demo with Horticulturist Nelsa Cox
Get your landscape in shape! Learn the proper way to prune your trees and shrubs from the pros. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 4. Free, registration required. The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Rd., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-0590
Paper Bead Making
Rolled paper beads are fun and fast to make. In this beginning class, we will discuss basic supplies and tool options, including exploring different types/sources of paper. You will explore various paper cutting methods and review how to mark paper to create cutting templates. (You will also receive a template to take home and use for future projects.) Using pre-cut strips, you will practice bead rolling, as we discuss factors that impact bead shapes and thickness. Finally, you will use one of several options to seal your rolled beads. We will also discuss other popular methods of finishing beads (sealing products and drying methods). At the end of class, you can expect to have enough beads to create a basic stretch bracelet. You will also have enough extra supplies to continue the bead making fun at home! A $30 materials fee is due to the instructor at each workshop. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 4. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Intuitive Painting
In this workshop, students will learn the process of intuitive painting. This unique approach is about letting go of expectations, experimenting, and allowing your creativity to unfold naturally. Working in a non-judgmental and playful environment, students will focus on personal expression and their own creative journey. They will learn to connect more authentically with themselves, as well as reconnect with the present moment through creative expression. There is no n experience necessary! This class is for all skill levels. There will be a 1 hour lunch break. Please check DAC website for supply list. Acrylics only, please. This is a 2 day workshop. Instructor and artwork by Heather Gerni. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 4-5. $125. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Beginning Crochet Class
Ready to take on a new craft skill? This introductory class is for crochet beginners, as well as those who have never even tried a single fiber art! Students will learn the basics of crochet stitches while working on a simple pattern. All materials provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 5. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960
Comments