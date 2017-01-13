Home & Garden classes: Learn garden photography, winter flora

Learn to take photos in the garden
Duke Gardens is offering a class that may be of interest to folks who want to learn how to take better photos in the garden.
Meet Your New Digital Camera will meet three times: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21 and 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 22.
Here’s the course description: “Learn about all your camera’s bells and whistles in this intro to digital photography. In this class we will review all the functions and menus of your camera. Basic photo composition skills will also be discussed. Please bring your camera and manual to each session. All digital cameras from point-and-shoot to SLRs are welcome. Class time will be spent indoors covering technique and functions, followed by outdoor field sessions to practice your new skills.”
The class will be held at Doris Duke Center. The course costs $120-$150.
To register or for more information, call 919-668-1707 or email gardenseducation@duke.edu.
The gardens are 420 Anderson St., Durham, gardens.duke.edu.
Learn about winter flora
The N.C. Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill is hosting a three-session class starting Jan. 18.
The point of the class is to train students to be able to identify and recognize plants, trees and shrubs during the winter. The class is 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 25, Feb 1 and 8. (The inclement weather date is Feb. 15.)
The class costs $122-$135.
The garden is at 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, 919-962-0522, ncbg.unc.edu.
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, aweigl@newsobserver.com, @andreaweigl
