Send us questions for Ask the Gardener

January 11, 2017 12:05 PM

We’re seeking more questions from gardeners for our monthly Ask the Gardener column. If you send us a question, you could win a book.

Please send your gardening questions, including your full name and the city where you garden, to: askthegardener@newsobserver.com by Jan. 27.

You will be entered to win this lovely gardening book: “Gardenista: The Definitive Guide to Stylist Outdoor Spaces” by Michelle Slatalla with the editors of Gardenista

We’ll choose a winner at random. Good luck.

