Start making those birdhouses

Now is the time to start thinking about entering the JC Raulston Arboretum’s 17th annual birdhouse competition.
The contest, which is open to both children and adults, is part of the Raleigh arboretum’s annual Raulston Blooms! event on March 31 and April 1. The competition aims to raise awareness about bird habitats.
Adults have three categories: Serious, Flights of Fancy and College Students (those must be themed after the college or university or major). Serious entries are “best described as working birdhouses” and are judged on craftsmanship, functionality for humans and birds, mountability and aesthetics. Flights of Fancy entries can “best be described as decorator birdhouses” and are judged on aesthetics, imaginative theme, craftsmanship and functionality.
Children have categories for ages 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-16. Entries will be judged on aesthetics, imaginative theme or concept, craftsmanship and functionality for birds.
Competitors are not limited to one entry; all entries should be portable. All entries are due at the Raleigh arboretum between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31.
Judges will choose winners in first, second and third place.
More details on entry requirements can be found at jcra.ncsu.edu/birdhouses.
The public can also view the entries and vote for their favorite birdhouse from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1. Each vote costs 1 cent and will be a donation to the arboretum’s general fund within the N.C. Agricultural Foundation.
The arboretuem is at 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh.
Info: 919-513-7005, jcra.ncsu.edu
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl
