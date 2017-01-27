Upcoming home and garden classes: terrarium, organizing, Valentine’s crafts

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Kids Class: Grow a Groundhog
This fun hands-on class will teach youngsters the meaning behind Groundhog Day and how to look for signs of spring. Each child will have the opportunity to make their own “grow-able” groundhog that will eventually sprout hair! This class is best suited for elementary aged children. Please register, as this workshop has limited space. The cost of the workshop is $5 and covers all materials. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 28. $5. Garden Supply Co., 1421 Old Apex Road, Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Get Organized! with Geralin Thomas
If 2017 is the year you have vowed to get organized, join Geralin Thomas, author, featured organizer on A&E’s Hoarders and Cary resident, for a free, interactive workshop. Geralin uses her years of organizing experience along with her wit and charm to fully engage the audience in what promises to be 90 minutes of laughter and motivation. Easy and achievable tips and tricks to getting (and staying!) organized will be shared and attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions of Geralin and other professional organizers in the Triangle Area. Please use the Event Brite link to register!. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Jan. 28 Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-968-2777, chapelhillpubliclibrary.org.
Weave it or Knot: Woven Valentine
In this introductory workshop, we will set up and weave a short strip on a portable backstrap loom. Then we will make and add a corded strap and assemble either a tiny bag or hanging. All materials provided. No weaving experience necessary. You’ll be Valentine Ready! A $5 loom materials fee is due at the first class/workshop taken if you want to keep the loom setup. There will be a one-hour lunch break. Instructor and artwork by Jan French. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28. $45 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Gardening for Bluebirds
Carol Stein shares tips on how to attract and interact with bluebirds and their feathered friends. Chase away the winter blues!. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 28. Free, registration required. The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-0590
Beginning Embroidery Class
Learn all the basics of embroidery! From materials and tools to patterns and stitches, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get you stitching on your own. All materials are provided! Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 12-3 p.m. Jan. 28. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
Custom Framing Made Easy
In this class you will learn how to frame artwork yourself! We will focus on framing standard sized pieces that are on either stretched canvas or board. Participants will learn various methods to create attractive frames without having to be a carpenter. Everyone will leave with at least one finished piece and a clear idea how to tackle future framing projects. Bring a piece to frame! All other materials will be provided. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
Terrarium and Fairy Garden Workshop
Enter the land of the little people as we help you create the perfect home for fairies or the perfect terrarium for your home or office. We will walk you through the steps necessary to build a fairy garden or terrarium and provide you with all of the “building materials” that you will need. Bring a container from home, or select one from the greenhouse. Plants and other miniature accessories are extra. Please register, as this workshop has limited space and is very popular. The cost of the workshop is $25. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 29. $25. Garden Supply Co., 1421 Old Apex Road, Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Raleigh Garden Club
Club luncheon meeting. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1. reservations required, $18 with lunch, $2 without. North Carolina State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-828-0308
Chainmaille Jewelry Introductory Workshop
The process of creating chainmaille involves using two pairs of pliers (one in each hand), wielding them like a crab, and opening and closing split rings to create intricate patterns. The process is simple and addictive, although people with arthritis or other hand sensitivities may have difficulty. During these workshops, we will utilize anodized aluminum jump rings, a material that is lightweight, easy to work with, durable, waterproof and cleans up with soap and water. It also comes in a rainbow of 25 colors — you will be able to select your own custom mix of colors to create your pieces. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 2, 2:30-4 p.m Feb. 18. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Clay Date Night
Grab your spouse or a friend and have a creative night out at the DAC Clay Studio. Participants will have the opportunity to experiment with clay as the instructor introduces a variety of techniques. Each person will complete and paint a functional piece of pottery that will be glazed and fired by the instructor and available for pick up 2-3 weeks after the workshop. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 3. $25 per person. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
Pruning Demo with Horticulturist Nelsa Cox
Get your landscape in shape! Learn the proper way to prune your trees and shrubs from the pros. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 4. Free, registration required. The Garden Hut, 1004 Old Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-0590
Paper Bead Making
Rolled paper beads are fun and fast to make. In this beginning class, we will discuss basic supplies and tool options, including exploring different types/sources of paper. You will explore various paper cutting methods and review how to mark paper to create cutting templates. (You will also receive a template to take home and use for future projects.) Using pre-cut strips, you will practice bead rolling, as we discuss factors that impact bead shapes and thickness. Finally, you will use one of several options to seal your rolled beads. We will also discuss other popular methods of finishing beads (sealing products and drying methods). At the end of class, you can expect to have enough beads to create a basic stretch bracelet. You will also have enough extra supplies to continue the bead making fun at home! A $30 materials fee is due to the instructor at each workshop. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 4. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Intuitive Painting
In this workshop, students will learn the process of intuitive painting. This unique approach is about letting go of expectations, experimenting and allowing your creativity to unfold naturally. Working in a non-judgmental and playful environment, students will focus on personal expression and their own creative journey. This class is for all skill levels. There will be a one-hour lunch break. Acrylics only, please. This is a 2-day workshop. Instructor Heather Gerni. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 4-5. $125. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Beginning Sewing Class
Always wanted to learn how to use a sewing machine or spiff up your skills? Join a textile artist and long-time sewing instructor for this class designed for brand new beginners and re-entry sewers. We will cover tools and sewing concepts, machine threading and troubleshooting, straight stitch, zig-zag, and applique stitches. Students will design and sew a class project using The Scrap Exchange’s awesome wealth of fabrics and trims. All tools and materials are provided, but feel free to bring your own sewing machine, fabric scissors, and/or fabrics. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 4. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-688-6960
Beginning Crochet Class
Ready to take on a new craft skill? This introductory class is for crochet beginners, as well as those who have never even tried a single fiber art! Students will learn the basics of crochet stitches while working on a simple pattern. All materials provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 5. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-688-6960, scrapexchange.org
Parent/Child Clay Workshop
These workshops are a great way to get creative with your child. Each workshop will allow your child, with your assistance, to create their very own ceramic artwork. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $15-$20. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
Create a Bird-Friendly Garden
Birds can bring color, life and song to your garden. Lauri will review plants that are favored by both local and migratory songbirds, as well as their other shelter needs. Then you will have the chance to create a plant list suitable for your garden conditions. Instructor: Lauri Lawson, Niche Gardens. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 7 and 14. $43-$60 per session. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
The Natural Dye Process: Indigo
Students will learn the process of dyeing with natural indigo, a centuries old dyestuff that produces a beautiful spectrum of blue. Participants will learn about and practice the three major components of the natural dye process- scouring, mordanting, and dyeing. They will have the opportunity to experiment with various resist dyeing techniques and exposure times. Participants will use cotton material for the dye process, and each student will get to dye and take home a skein of wool or alpaca yarn. A $30 materials fee is due to the instructor at workshop. Instructor Diana Cathcart. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 11. $27 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Valentine’s Day Card/Gift Making Event
Join us to make Valentine’s Day gifts and cards for your friends and loved ones! Drop in or stay the whole time. We will have projects available for kids and adults. Some of the prepared projects will include: Cards, Embroidered Cards, Paper Flowers, Trophy Wine Toppers, Leather Heart Keychains, Leather Bookmarks and Scrappy Jewelry. All materials will be provided. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11. $10. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960
Caring for Your Landscape
Suddenly the landscape is planted and you are faced with garden maintenance! In this class, we will take you through the steps of establishing a new landscape, watering, plant staking and plants’ nutritional needs. Then, we’ll consider long-term maintenance tasks, including pruning, weed control, fertilizing and pest control. 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18, 25 and Mar. 4. Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. Gardens members $70; general public $90. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Road, Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Two-Day Watercolor Class for Beginners & Advanced Students
Have you always thought it would be wonderful to be a painter, but have had little success? This is the opportunity to make it happen. I am an active, hands-on, clear instructor who will demonstrate and guide you individually through every step as we work together to complete a masterful, ready-to-frame watercolor. You will learn the “tricks of the trade” to create magical effects. I am confident that you will have a blast and walk out with a beautiful, professional-looking painting. There will be a 1 hour lunch break each day. A $35 materials fees is due to instructor at the first class meeting OR please check the DAC website for supply list if you plan to purchase your own supplies.Instructor and artwork by Carol Liz Fynn. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19. $125 plus supply fee. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
Photoshop Bootcamp
Our Introductory Photoshop workshop is ideal for both those new to Photoshop and more experienced users who want to dramatically improve their skills and abilities in a one-day workshop format. Students must have a basic knowledge of PC Windows or Mac. Computers provided. Lunch on your own. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18. $125. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Youth Art Classes
Join local artist, author, environmental educator, naturalist, and children’s illustrator Bob Palmatier in this unique nature illustration lesson. Bob will bring live native frogs and salamanders for the artists to observe and recreate on paper or canvas.Two 60-minute classes will be offered, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 18. For ages 8-12 years old. Registration is required, visit frankisart.com/events to register. A $10 fee per person/per class includes supplies and instruction, payable via cash or check at the start of your session. FRANK Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-636-4135, frankisart.com.
Mounting Air Plants to Scrap Wood
In this Living Art Series workshop you will learn how to creatively attach air plants to scrap wood! This class will combine reuse and living art. You will also learn about how to care for air plants. All materials are provided (including plants). 12-1:30 p.m. Feb. 19. $25. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-688-6960
Basic Botany and Plant Growth
How does a plant grow? How does it manage water and nutrients? What factors influence the production of flowers and fruits? This course will explore these questions and more using a combination of lecture and hands-on approaches. Previous participants have commented that Alec’s enthusiasm and skillful instruction make the topic come alive.Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21. Tuesdays (Feb. 21-Mar. 14), $120-$150. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Ergonomic Gardening and Tools
Gardening is the number one pastime in the U.S. More than 400,000 outdoor garden tool-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms each year. Master Gardeners John and Charles discuss ways to protect yourself from potential gardening hazards.Instructor: John Harrelson and Charles Murphy, Durham County master gardeners. 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Free for members-$25. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Landscape Plants for N.C. Gardens: Winter
Expand your palette of plants with information from this class. Each season this class covers another group of approximately 60 plants suitable for North Carolina gardens. You will learn identification skills and design use and understand the culture of each plant. The fall program focuses on plants that shine in autumn and late-blooming perennial flowers. Winter introduces plant silhouettes and evergreens. Each student receives a digital portfolio of plant photos. Class time is primarily spent outdoors. 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays (Feb. 22-Mar. 8) $90-$110. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Garden Maintenance
There is no other way around weeding, but there are tricks to the trade, and it is possible to cut down on the number of weeds without resorting to chemicals. Other important garden maintenance tasks, such as dead heading, dividing, and light pruning, will also be discussed.Instructor: Kit Flynn, Durham County Extension master gardener. Free events but registration is required at 919-668-1707. No parking fees after 5 p.m. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Free events but registration is required. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop
Learn the fundamentals of Encaustic painting and collaging with hot wax in this two-day weekend workshop! Encaustic is an intoxicating beeswax-based medium that smells like honey and falls somewhere between painting and sculpture. This affordable weekend workshop includes two ready-to-hang canvases and unlimited encaustic medium. You can choose to attend both days or one day. At the end of the workshop, you’ll have 2 completed pieces of art. We’ll discuss proper care and cleaning of encaustic art for archival purposes. You will learn safety procedures, ventilation and proper care for art pieces and tools. A $40 Provided Materials fee is due at the beginning of the workshop (check or cash). The suggested materials for this workshop are available at a 20% discount througha local Durham art supply store. More information will be sent to you as the workshop date approaches. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26. $75-$130. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Family Winter Walk
Chase away the winter blues with a hike through the Arboretum’s Winter Garden. Meet at the Bobby G. Wilder Visitor Center, and then we go out into the Winter Garden which is filled with beautiful evergreens, winter flowers and sweet fragrances. After our walk, we’ll warm up inside with a good book and a fun winter craft. Please come dressed for the weather. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $5 per child. Register online to save your spot. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu/.
