Upcoming home & garden classes: bird-friendly gardens, natural dyeing, landscaping

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Create a Bird-Friendly Garden
Birds can bring color, life and song to your garden. Lauri will review plants that are favored by both local and migratory songbirds, as well as their other shelter needs. Then you will have the chance to create a plant list suitable for your garden conditions. Instructor: Lauri Lawson, Niche Gardens.Dates: 2 Tuesdays, February 7 & 14, 6:30-9 p.m. Course meets for 2 sessions.Location: Doris Duke Center.Participant limit: 15.Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu.Qualifies for Home Horticulture Certificate elective credit (5 hours each). 2/14 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 7 and 14. $43-$60 per session. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
The Natural Dye Process: Indigo
Students will learn the process of dyeing with natural indigo, a centuries old dyestuff that produces a beautiful spectrum of blue. Participants will learn about and practice the three major components of the natural dye process- scouring, mordanting, and dyeing. They will have the opportunity to experiment with various resist dyeing techniques and exposure times. Participants will use cotton material for the dye process, and each student will get to dye and take home a skein of wool or alpaca yarn. A $30 materials fee is due to the instructor at workshop. Instructor Diana Cathcart. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 11. $27 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Valentine’s Day Card/Gift Making Event
Join us to make Valentine’s Day gifts and cards for your friends and loved ones! Drop in or stay the whole time. We will have projects available for kids and adults. Some of the prepared projects will include: Cards, Embroidered Cards, Paper Flowers, Trophy Wine Toppers, Leather Heart Keychains, Leather Bookmarks and Scrappy Jewelry. All materials will be provided. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11. $10. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960
Caring for Your Landscape
Suddenly the landscape is planted and you are faced with garden maintenance! In this class, we will take you through the steps of establishing a new landscape, watering, plant staking and plants’ nutritional needs. Then, we’ll consider long-term maintenance tasks, including pruning, weed control, fertilizing and pest control. 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18, 25 and Mar. 4. Dates: 3 Saturdays, Feb. 18 - March 4, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Course meets for 3 sessions.Location: Greenhouse classroom.Participant limit: 15. Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. Qualifies for Home Horticulture Certificate required course. 2/18 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Fee: Gardens members $70; general public $90. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Road, Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Two-Day Watercolor Class
For Beginners & Advanced Students. Have you always thought it would be wonderful to be a painter, but have had little success? This is the opportunity to make it happen. I am an active, hands-on, clear instructor who will demonstrate and guide you individually through every step as we work together to complete a masterful, ready-to-frame watercolor. You will learn the “tricks of the trade” to create magical effects. I am confident that you will have a blast and walk out with a beautiful, professional-looking painting. There will be a 1 hour lunch break each day. A $35 materials fees is due to instructor at the first class meeting OR please check the DAC website for supply list if you plan to purchase your own supplies.Fruit on LaceThis is a lovely still-life composition of fruit sitting on a lace tablecloth with cheerful sun shining through a window onto the subject. In particular, you will learn to paint folded fabric with intricate lace, distant foliage, and wallpaper patterns. This is a 2 day workshop. Instructor and artwork by Carol Liz Fynn. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19. $125 plus supply fee. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
Photoshop Bootcamp
Our Introductory “Level 1” Photoshop workshop is ideal for both those new to Photoshop and more experienced users who want to dramatically improve their skills and abilities in a one-day workshop format. Students must have a basic knowledge of PC Windows or Mac. Computers provided. Lunch on your own. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18. $125. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Youth Art Classes
Join local artist, author, environmental educator, naturalist, and children’s illustrator Bob Palmatier in this unique nature illustration lesson. Bob will bring live native frogs and salamanders for the artists to observe and recreate on paper or canvas.Two 60-minute classes will be offered, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 18. For ages 8-12 years old. Registration is required, visit frankisart.com/events to register your child. A $10 fee per person/per class includes supplies and instruction, payable via cash or check at the start of your session. 2/18 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10. FRANK Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-636-4135, frankisart.com.
Mounting Air Plants to Scrap Wood
In this Living Art Series workshop you will learn how to creatively attach air plants to scrap wood! This class will combine reuse and living art. You will also learn about how to care for air plants. All materials are provided (including plants). 12-1:30 p.m. Feb. 19. $25. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 919-688-6960
Basic Botany and Plant Growth
How does a plant grow? How does it manage water and nutrients? What factors influence the production of flowers and fruits? This course will explore these questions and more using a combination of lecture and hands-on approaches. Previous participants have commented that Alec’s enthusiasm and skillful instruction make the topic come alive. Instructor: Alec Motten, associate professor, Duke University Department of Biology. Dates: 4 Tuesdays, Feb. 21 - March 14, 6-9 p.m.Participant limit: 15. Course meets for 4 sessions.Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu.Qualifies as a Home Horticulture Certificate required course. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21. Tuesdays (Feb. 21-Mar. 14), $120-$150. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Forum: Ergonomic Gardening and Tools
Gardening is the number one pastime in the U.S. More than 400,000 outdoor garden tool-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms each year. Master Gardeners John and Charles discuss ways to protect yourself from potential gardening hazards.Instructor: John Harrelson and Charles Murphy, Durham County master gardeners. Location: Doris Duke Center.For membership information, please email durhamgardenforum@gmail.com.No pre-registration necessary. 2/21 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Free for members-$25. Lecture fee: Forum members free with $25 annual membership. $10 per meeting for non-members, payable to Durham Garden Forum. Parking is free after 5 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Landscape Plants for N.C. Gardens: Winter
Expand your palette of plants with information from this class. Each season this class covers another group of approximately 60 plants suitable for North Carolina gardens. You will learn identification skills and design use and understand the culture of each plant. The fall program focuses on plants that shine in autumn and late-blooming perennial flowers. Winter introduces plant silhouettes and evergreens. Each student receives a digital portfolio of plant photos. Class time is primarily spent outdoors. Instructor: Jan.Little, director of education and public programs, Duke Gardens.Winter session: 3 Wednesdays, Feb. 22-March 8, 3:30-6 p.m. Course meets for 3 sessions.Participant limit: 15.Information: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu.Qualifies as a Home Horticulture Certificate required course. 2/22 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays (Feb. 22-Mar. 8) $90-$110. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Garden Maintenance
Sponsored in partnership with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service: Durham County Center.To garden is to weed: There is no other way around weeding, but there are tricks to the trade, and it is possible to cut down on the number of weeds without resorting to chemicals. Other important garden maintenance tasks, such as dead heading, dividing, and light pruning, will also be discussed.Instructor: Kit Flynn, Durham County Extension master gardener. Location: Doris Duke Center.Free events but registration is required at 919-668-1707. No parking fees after 5 p.m. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Free events but registration is required. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop
Learn the fundamentals of Encaustic painting and collaging with hot wax in this two-day weekend workshop! Encaustic is an intoxicating beeswax-based medium that smells like honey and falls somewhere between painting and sculpture. This affordable weekend workshop includes two ready-to-hang canvases and unlimited encaustic medium. You can choose to attend both days or one day. Demonstrations will be held at the beginning of each workshop day. You’ll learn painting, collage, translucent layering, surface texturing, sgraffito carving and more. You’ll explore layer-building techniques using different fusing tools to create unique surfaces. At the end of the workshop, you’ll have 2 completed pieces of art. We’ll discuss proper care and cleaning of encaustic art for archival purposes. You will learn safety procedures, ventilation and proper care for art pieces and tools. And you’ll get the opportunity to interact with other students and their ideas, as we all learn from one another. A $40 Provided Materials fee is due at the beginning of the workshop (check or cash). The suggested materials for this workshop are available at a 20% discount througha local Durham art supply store. More information will be sent to you as the workshop date approaches. Please check the DAC website for the suggested materials list. Instructor and artwork by Libby Lynn. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25-26. $75-$130. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Family Winter Walk
Chase away the winter blues with a hike through the Arboretum’s Winter Garden. Meet at the Bobby G. Wilder Visitor Center, and then we go out into the Winter Garden which is filled with beautiful evergreens, winter flowers and sweet fragrances. After our walk, we’ll warm up inside with a good book and a fun winter craft. Please come dressed for the weather. This program will be outdoors. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $5 per child. Register online to save your spot. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to Brooke Cain, bcain@newsobserver.com.
Comments