Learn beekeeping, blacksmithing, cheesemaking or chicken processing

Bee School
The 5 County Beekeepers Association (5CBA) will hold its second annual Bee School on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bennett Bunn Plantation lodge in Zebulon.
The daylong class, 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m., is a beginning beekeeping workshop with classroom presentations on basic honey bee biology and colony structure; getting started in beekeeping; beekeeping equipment; seasonal and swarm management; diseases and pests that affect honey bees; and honey and other products of the hive. Students will also get hands-on instruction.
The $35 class fee covers a comprehensive course pack, classroom instruction, lunch, refreshments and attendance at hands-on field days that will be scheduled throughout the season. Students must also purchase separately and read before the class the book, “First Lessons in Beekeeping” by Keith Delaplane (2007), and must also join or be members of the 5CBA chapter ($15).
To register, contact info@5CBA.org. Registration and payment are due by Feb. 11. More info at 5CBA.org.
Blacksmithing, cheesemaking, chicken processing
Woodcrest Farm in Hillsborough has several educational classes scheduled in the coming months. You can learn blacksmithing, how to make cheese or even process your own backyard chicken.
Blacksmithing classes (beginner-intermediate) will be held Saturdays Feb. 4-March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $45 for each class. It’s a hands-on course in traditional coal forge techniques and taught by Allan Green. Students will learn or practice basic skills, such as fire-building, drawing out, forging, twists, bending and finishing simple objects. Students must be over 18 or accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Cheesemaking 101 class takes place 10 am. to 12:30 p.m. on March 11. The cost for that class is $45. The beginning cheesemaking class, taught by Christine Green, covers simple recipes that have infinite possibilities.
Chicken Processing for the Backyard Flock takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25. The cost is $45. The class is designed for backyard chicken keepers who want to know how to properly process hens when they have gotten old and are no longer laying. The hands-on class teaches the proper way to dispatch, clean and prepare a chicken for the pot. Participants may bring their own chicken(s) if desired, no other equipment is necessary. Students must be over 18 or accompanied by a parent or guardian.
All classes are located at Woodcrest Farm, 5604 Dairyland Road, Hillsborough. For more info or to sign up, email info@woodcrestfarmnc.com or call 919-933-5105. Get additional info at woodcrestfarmnc.com.
Modernist design event
Eidolon Designs in downtown Raleigh will host February’s “Thirst4Architecture” (T4A) networking event from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16. The event, sponsored by North Carolina Modernist Houses (NCMH) and Lesley McAdams of Keller Williams Realty, is free and open to all who are passionate about Modernist design. Food and beverages will be offered.
Eidolon Designs (eidolondesigns.com) is located at 414 Dupont Circle, Raleigh. To learn more about the event, visit ncmodernist.org/t4a.
Pottery exhibition
The pottery exhibition “A Collector’s Collection” will be on display Feb. 18-April 22 at the North Carolina Pottery Center at 233 East Ave., Seagrove.
The exhibition focuses on 40 art pottery pieces from the Collection of Bunny Schroeer.
There is an opening reception noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 18. The reception is free and open to the public. The Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Get more info at ncpotterycenter.org, by calling 336-873-8430 or by emailing info@ncpotterycenter.org.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
