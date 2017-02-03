Downtown Raleigh shop to close in April

Gather Goods Co., a shop specializing in local handmade products located in the Person Street retail strip between Oakwood and Mordecai, will close on April 1.
The business was started in Cary by Michelle Smith, an entrepreneur who also founded the Rock and Shop Market in 2004. The space on West Chatham Street was a gift store, coffee shop and co-working space. It relocated to a small space on Franklin Street near downtown, across from Edge of Urge and Standard Foods, in 2015.
Smith has been an important leader in the local “handmade movement,” advocating for local makers and businesses, and offering arts and crafts classes in the back of her stores.
In an announcement on Instagram and Facebook, Smith said she plans to keep her online store open and invest more in that, as well as her own handmade items, and will still offer classes. Details on all that are still to come.
The announcement:
I was planning on posting this next week but it looks like the cat is out if the bag. It's hard to believe that this is what I saw a few years ago and imagined as a teeny tiny version of the larger shop in Cary. This was of course before my husband and I transformed it into the shop that it is currently (#gathergoodscoshopcorner). So many amazing memories in both this space and the one in Cary. Because of the success of the online store, I've decided to pour more into that, my own goods, and, still classes, but in a different form which will allow for greater flexibility and focus. I'm very excited about it. I've loved having a hand in kickstarting retail in Raleigh, promoting maker made goods and being so involved in the community. Not much should change here on instagram or online, but the brick and mortar part will officially close its doors April 1st. It's bittersweet because I know how many of you love the shop and your support has been so awesome. I'm thankful for all the memories and your amazing encouragement through all my business journeys. -Michelle
