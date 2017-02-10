Home & Garden

February 10, 2017 3:23 PM

Chicken coops needed for annual Tour D’Coop event in Wake

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

If you’re a backyard chicken steward, Urban Ministries of Wake County needs you.

The nonprofit is seeking chicken coop owners who would like to be on the 13th annual Tour D’Coop, set for Saturday, May 20.

The Tour is interested in coops of all kinds, whether the style is rustic DIY or a more modern, swanky abode.

The popular event introduces more than 1,000 people each year to urban farming by spotlighting local chicken coops, bee hives and gardens throughout Raleigh, Cary and Apex. It also showcases the nutritional benefits of local agriculture, promotes environmental sustainability and teaches humane animal care. There’s even a version you can tour via bicycle.

Proceeds from the Tour support Urban Ministries of Wake County’s programs for people affected by poverty by addressing hunger, healthcare and homelessness.

If you’d like to enter your coop, apply by April 2 at tourdcoop.com.

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matt Booty of Enkle Designs finds inspiration in Scandinavian design

View more video

Entertainment Videos