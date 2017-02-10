Home & Garden calendar

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Beginning Glass Bead Making
Are you fascinated with handmade glass beads? Have you ever wondered just how they are made? This 5.5-hour Workshop will introduce you to the exciting world of Lampworking. Students will use Effetre (soft glass) rods and learn how to make basic beads and designs. You will learn about safety, melting glass, using different tools to shape your beads, and simple techniques to decorate them. At the end of this class, you can expect to have made a handful of beads that you can use to make a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art. A $20 materials fee is due to the instructor at each workshop. This is a 6 hour class which includes a 30 minute lunch break. Instructor and artwork by Liz Mitchell. 2/11, 3/4 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $65 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Lecture: Wildflowers of Northwestern Colorado
Presented by Tim Alderton, JC Raulston Arboretum Horticulturist. Follow along and explore the flora of the dry steppe to the moist mountain meadows, only scratching the surface of the diversity to be seen in a small area of north western Colorado. Flora growing among the summer temperatures and drought shortly replaced by patches of winter ’s remnant snows by only traveling what seems like just around the bend in the road. Come along for the rides and hikes!. 2/11 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Free for North American Rock Garden Society (Piedmont Chapter) members and Friends of the JC Raulston Arboretum members, otherwise $5. Advanced registration is not required. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Gardening Basics Class: Using Science to Grow Better Plants
2/13, 2/20, 2/27. 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Orange County Beekeepers Association Bee School
Beginning Bee School presented by Orange County Beekeepers occurring on Tuesday evenings for 10 weeks. 2/14, 2/21, 2/28 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $95 for single registration, $150 for a couple. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Hillsborough, 1710 Old NC 10, Hillsborough.
Design Strategies for An English Garden
This workshop will begin with an outline of strategies and design elements that may be adapted from authentic English gardens into North Carolina gardens. Then you will have the opportunity to sketch out the basics of a plan for your landscape. The devices of definition, open ground and mixed borders will be refined with discussions of plant palette, the influence of light on color, and right plant/right place approaches. Participants should plan to bring a drawing of the site they want to develop. No site should be larger than 75 x 75 feet. Instructor: Annabel Renwick, horticulturist, Duke Gardens. Date: Feb. 15, 6:30-9 p.m. Course meets for 4 sessions. Location: Doris Duke Center. Participant limit: 15. Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. Qualifies for Home Horticulture Certificate elective credit (10 hours). Fee: Gardens members $95; general public $115. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Swap-O-Rama-Rama
The most fabulous community clothing swap event ever is coming soon, so start emptying out your closets— and dudes, we want your duds too!How does a Swap-O-Rama-Rama work? It’s simple, bring your unwanted clothing (hats, shoes and accessories included), SWAP them out for new-to-you items, and create one-of-a-kind fashions with DIY sewing and embellishing stations. 2/18 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $10. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Terrarium Make & Take Workshop
A terrarium is like a window into a little tropical world! Learn how to make a terrarium of your very own including what materials you need and how to select plants then create your own to take home. Plants, containers, and accessories will be available for purchase. Feel free to bring you own accessories or decorations. Space is limited. To sign up, please email greenhouse@homewoodnursery.com or call us and ask for Denise or Patty. 2/18 10:30 a.m. Free. Items available for purchase. Homewood Nursery & Garden Center, 10809 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh. 919-847-0117, homewoodnursery.com.
Youth Art Classes with Bob Palmatier
Join local artist, author, environmental educator, naturalist and children’s illustrator Bob Palmatier in this unique Nature Illustration Lesson. Bob will bring live native frogs and salamanders for the artists to observe and recreate on paper or canvas. Two 60-minute classes will be offered, 11AM and 1PM for ages 8-12 years old. Registration is required, visit frankisart.com/events to register your child. A $10 fee per person/per class includes supplies and instruction, payable via cash or check at the start of your session. 2/18 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10. FRANK Gallery, 109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-636-4135, frankisart.com.
Watercolor Mastery: Fruit on Lace
Have you always thought it would be wonderful to be a painter, but have had little success? This is the opportunity to make it happen. I am an active, hands-on, clear instructor who will demonstrate and guide you individually through every step as we work together to complete a masterful, ready-to-frame watercolor. You will learn the “tricks of the trade” to create magical effects. There will be a 1 hour lunch break each day. A $35 materials fees is due to instructor at the first class meeting OR please check the DAC website for supply list if you plan to purchase your own supplies. Fruit on Lace is a lovely still-life composition of fruit sitting on a lace tablecloth with cheerful sun shining through a window onto the subject. In particular, you will learn to paint folded fabric with intricate lace, distant foliage and wallpaper patterns. This is a 2-day workshop. Instructor and artwork by Carol Liz Fynn. 2/18-2/19 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $125 plus supply fee. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
Free Computer Animation Workshop (3rd-8th Grades)
In celebration of the 2017 WAKE Up & Read Book Drive, we will be having a FREE 1-hour animation workshop based on your child’s favorite book! Students will create 3D virtual worlds and characters to adapt their favorite book scene into a movie for all participants to see!. 2/18, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Free. STEM For Kids Morrisville, 112-C Pheasant Wood Ct., Morrisville. 919-287-8366.
Photoshop Bootcamp
Our Introductory “Level 1” Photoshop workshop is ideal for both those new to Photoshop and more experienced userswho want to dramatically improve their Photoshop skills and abilities in a one-day workshop format. Students must have a basic knowledge of PC Windows or Mac. Computers provided. Lunch on your own 12:30 - 1:30 pm. 2/18 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $125. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop
For ages 12 & up. The process of creating chainmaille involves using two pairs of pliers (one in each hand), wielding them like a crab, and opening and closing split rings to create intricate patterns. The process is simple and addictive, although people with arthritis or other hand sensitivities may have difficulty. During these workshops, we will utilize anodized aluminum jump rings, a material that is lightweight, easy to work with, durable, waterproof and cleans up with soap and water. It also comes in a rainbow of 25 colors — you will be able to select your own custom mix of colors to create your pieces. Take one workshop or take them all! Instructor and artwork by Erin Hathaway. Feb. 18 - Shaggy Loop Bracelet and Earring. March 1 - Barrel Necklace. March 18 - Byzantine Bracelet. April 1 - Pendant/Keychain. May 9 - Earring Extravaganza. May 31 - European 4 in 1 Bracelet Workshop. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Landscape Plants for NC gardens: Winter
Expand your palette of plants with information from this class. Each season this class covers another group of approximately 60 plants suitable for North Carolina gardens. You will learn identification skills and design use and understand the culture of each plant. The fall program focuses on plants that shine in autumn and late-blooming perennial flowers. Winter introduces plant silhouettes and evergreens. Each student receives a digital portfolio of plant photos. Class time is primarily spent outdoors. Instructor: Jan Little, director of education and public programs, Duke Gardens. Winter session: 3 Wednesdays, Feb. 22-March 8, 3:30-6 p.m. Course meets for 3 sessions. Participant limit: 15. Information: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. Qualifies as a Home Horticulture Certificate required course. 2/22, 3/1 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Fee per session: Gardens members $90; general public $110. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop
Learn the fundamentals of Encaustic painting and collaging with hot wax in this 2-day Weekend Workshop. Encaustic is an intoxicating beeswax-based medium that smells like honey and falls somewhere between painting and sculpture. This affordable weekend workshop includes 2 ready-to-hang canvases and unlimited encaustic medium. You can choose to attend both days or one day. You’ll learn painting, collage, translucent layering, surface texturing, sgraffito carving and more. You’ll explore layer-building techniques using different fusing tools to create unique surfaces. At the end of the workshop, you’ll have 2 completed pieces of art. We’ll discuss proper care and cleaning of encaustic art for archival purposes. You will learn safety procedures, ventilation and proper care for art pieces and tools. A $40 Provided Materials fee is due at the beginning of the workshop (check or cash). The suggested materials for this workshop are available at a 20% discount through a local Durham art supply store. More information will be sent to you as the workshop date approaches. Please check the DAC website for the suggested materials list. Instructor and artwork by Libby Lynn. 2/25, 2/26 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $75-$130. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Dish Gardens Make & Take Workshop
Dish gardens are small container garden of indoor plants that use charming combinations of foliage and flowers. Come learn how to select plants that look good and grow well together, then make one of your own to take home! Pots and plants available for purchase. Space is limited. Please register by emailing greenhouse@homewoodnursery.com or calling us and asking for Denise or Patty. 2/25 10:30 a.m. Free. Items available for purchase. Homewood Nursery & Garden Center, 10809 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh. 919-847-0117, homewoodnursery.com.
Carrying On - Garden Maintenance
Sponsored in partnership with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service: Durham County Center. To garden is to weed: There is no other way around weeding, but there are tricks to the trade, and it is possible to cut down on the number of weeds without resorting to chemicals. Other important garden maintenance tasks, such as dead heading, dividing, and light pruning, will also be discussed. Instructor: Kit Flynn, Durham County Extension master gardener. Location: Doris Duke Center. Free but registration is required at 919-668-1707. No parking fees after 5 p.m. 2/23 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Free events but registration is required. Duke University — Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Free Computer Animation Workshop (3rd-8th Grades)
In celebration of the 2017 WAKE Up & Read Book Drive, we will be having a FREE 1-hour animation workshop based on your child’s favorite book! Students will create 3D virtual worlds and characters to adapt their favorite book scene into a movie for all participants to see!. 2/25 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Free. STEM For Kids North Raleigh, 7610 Falls of Neuse Rd., Raleigh. 919-297-8366.
Sewing Infinity Scarves
Looped accessories that are all the rage these days! Join us for a beginner-friendly class and use basic sewing skills to make your own! All materials included. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 2/25 12 p.m.-2 p.m. $20. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Family Winter Walk
Chase away the winter blues with a hike through the Arboretum’s Winter Garden. Meet at the Bobby G. Wilder Visitor Center, and then we go out into the Winter Garden which is filled with beautiful evergreens, winter flowers and sweet fragrances. After our walk, we’ll warm up inside with a good book and a fun winter craft. Please come dressed for the weather. This program will be outdoors. 2/26 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. $5 per child. Register online to save your spot. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Knitting in the Round Class
Have you been interested in taking your knitting skills to the next level? Come learn the skills necessary to knit in the round! We will cover skills such as purling and knitting using circular needles. Once you understand the basics of knitting in the round you will be able to take on projects such as hats, infinity scarves, mittens and more! All materials are provided. Please note: This is an intermediate knitting class. You should be able to cast on, knit, and bind off before taking this class. 2/26 1 p.m.-4 p.m. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Plants of Distinction: Fall & Winter - Barks, Buds, and Berries
Learn about spectacular plants that offer both beauty and functionality. Sign up separately for each session to learn a new group of beautiful and useful plants, or take all four sections. Instructor: Jason Holmes, curator of the Doris Duke Center Gardens, Duke Gardens. Location: Doris Duke Center. Participant limit: 15. Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. Qualifies for Home Horticulture Certificate elective credit (1.5 hours each). 2/28 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Fee per section: Gardens members $7; general public $10. Fee to register for multiple sessions: Gardens members $5; general public $9 per session. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Buy Healthy Plants and Plant Them Well
Sponsored in partnership with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service: Durham County Center. Healthy plants stand a better chance of thriving in your garden. This presentation will review what you should look for when purchasing and planting plants. Chris will discuss plant sources, how to evaluate a plant, how to correctly plant a tree, shrub, ground cover or perennial and then what is necessary to establish a plant. Instructor: Chris Apple, Durham County Extension master gardener. Location: Doris Duke Center. Free but registration is required at 919-668-1707. No parking fees after 5 p.m. 3/2 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Free events but registration is required. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Clay Date Night
Grab your spouse or a friend and have a creative night out at the DAC Clay Studio. Experiment with clay as the instructor introduces a variety of techniques. Each person will complete and paint a functional piece of pottery that will be glazed and fired by the instructor and available for pick up 2-3 weeks after the workshop. 3/3 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $25 per person. Durham Arts Council Clay Studio, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4238, durhamarts.org.
Craft Saturday: Candle Making
Visit Stagville for an Open House and make your own candle. Suggested donation of $1 per person. 3/4 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Hwy., Durham. 919-620-0120, stagville.org.
Lightroom Workshop
Photoshop Lightroom has become an important tool for many digital photographers, yet it remains one of the most misunderstood applications on our computers. This course will provide a broad introduction to the software through hands-on exercises. Topics will include Lightroom as a database, improving images without damage to the original, printing and web options. Please bring a flash drive with up to 50 images that can be used during this class. Students are welcome to bring their own personal laptop but must have their own Abode Photoshop software or subscription. Lunch on your own 12:30 - 1:30 pm. 3/4 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $125. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
