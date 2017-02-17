Home and garden events: Candle-making at Stagville, art workshops at Duke

Craft Saturday at Historic Stagville
Historic Stagville State Historic Site hosts “Craft Saturday” events on the first Saturday of every month from February to November.
Craft Saturday includes a craft or activity, which varies from month to month. For February, the activity was quill writing, and for March it will be candle making. Upcoming months include a railroad-centered activity (April), historic games (May) and punch-out lanterns (June). The July to November programs are still in the planning stages.
The candle-making class takes place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4. There is also an open house that day, so visitors can take guided tours with docents stationed in buildings to answer questions.
These programs are free, but a $1 donation per person is appreciated.
Historic Stagville is at 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. Info: 919-620-0120.
Vernal Pond Wonders
For a nice family outing, check out Vernal Pool Wonders at the N.C. Botanical Garden in Chapel Hill on Saturday, March 4.
Experience the chorus frogs, dragonfly larvae and spotted salamanders who inhabit the garden’s vernal ponds. Peek into the ponds with dip nets, meet live critters and learn about the wonders and mysteries of life in these spring nurseries.
The event takes place 1:30-3:30 p.m. Admissions is $10 ($8 for members), no fee for accompanying adult. Great for kids ages 5-12, accompanied by an adult. Get more details at ncbg.unc.edu/calendar.
Rose Nutrition
Learn about the best nutrients to feed your roses at two free Rose Nutrition workshops at Witherspoon Rose Culture in Durham.
Witherspoon Rose Culture was founded in 1951 by Bob and Thelma Witherspoon, and is considered by many to be the leading rose-care company in the Carolinas and Virginia. Witherspoon’s certified rose specialists help care for some 80,000 rose bushes in nearly 2,500 gardens.
The free classes is 10-11 a.m. March 11 and 16 at Witherspoon Rose Culture, 4800 Garrett Road, Durham. Call 919-489-4446 or go to witherspoonrose.com.
Artists in the Gardens
Children ages 9-12 can learn to use art to hone their observation skills and express themselves with the upcoming “Artists in the Gardens” workshops at Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham.
The classes will explore habitats, uncover wildlife and identify plants while learning about and making art. Each workshop will use photography, drawing, painting and collage, and will include time to investigate the gardens and share art work with the group.
Kids can take the whole series of workshops or pick individual workshops. They will need to bring a digital camera (any type will do – even a cell phone camera is OK). The classes take place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $16 per class for Garden members, $20 for non-members. Registration required.
Here’s the workshop lineup.
▪ March 20: Back to Basics: Elements of Art
▪ April 3: The Long View: Landscapes
▪ April 17: Looking Closely: Still Lifes & Portraits
▪ May 1: Pushing the Boundaries: Experimentation
Get more details at gardens.duke.edu or by calling 919-668-1707 or emailing gardenseducation@duke.edu.
