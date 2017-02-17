Meet the Designer: Find the perfect balance of function and elegance

Roberta Frank of Roberta Frank Designs in Apex shares her thoughts on design.
My Design Signature: Creating the perfect balance between form, function and elegance. Pairing colors, textures and styles to create interest and focus. Combining crystal and contemporary with new and old concepts. Incorporating those special family pieces and adding artistic elements.
A few tips for a fresh start in the New Year: Design begins with a neat, clean and organized space. With all the holiday décor down and before your next event, take this time to evaluate the space you live in. Has it been designed well? Not just the fabrics and furnishings, but the movement and flow. Is there an allocated location for where everything should go? Your home may be delightfully designed, but if no one can tell because there is too much clutter, then perhaps you need to review.
Best way to spend $250 to spruce up a kitchen: Whether it’s your kitchen, bathroom, dresser or dining table, clutter can be controlled by containing elements in attractive trays, for a total cost of $50 to $250. Just because the sugar has always been in the ceramic container your child made 15 years ago does not mean it cannot be shifted to that beautiful cut crystal bowl that has been gathering dust in your china cabinet. Think outside the box and use what you have.
Kitchen – Open shelving or closed cabinets: Closed upper kitchen cabinets offer a great deal of concealed storage with a clean, consistent look. Adding a few glass cabinets to display decorative items shows off your stemware and gives the kitchen another design element. Open shelving gives you quick access to everyday items and creates a space that feels a bit more modern and relaxed. However, if your life is busy and you’re not tidy, upper cabinets can conceal clutter that you may not have time to straighten. Use open shelving for your everyday dishes and other items that come in multiples. The repetition creates a clean, organized look while still utilizing the space to its fullest.
Favorite space in my home: The master bedroom. The colors make me feel peaceful and rested. Every day I am delighted by the rich and indulging textures of silk, linen and velvet. An eclectic mixture of antique family furniture paired with contemporary elements creates a timeless sense of beauty in my cream and aqua oasis.
The most recent renovation in my home: The powder room. Shimmering champagne wallpaper surrounded by geometric silver and mirrored elements create a soft, quiet mood. The dimmable chandelier illuminates the soft glow of the silver, accentuating form and function in perfect harmony.
Next project in my home: The kitchen. The must-change items are countertops, cabinets, wallpaper and tile. The floor plan will remain the same. The lighting in the house was redone a year ago when we had a leak in the ceiling, and the selections were made with the new kitchen in mind. The cabinets are in good shape, so by replacing the doors and painting the cabinets, a new cohesive theme will be established.
When the countertops are changed, many of the appliances will be changed as well; the new ones we have are white with stainless accents. The dilemma is whether to change to stainless steel or to keep white with stainless accents. My goal will be to work the colors in the room so that white fits in the color scheme seamlessly and the stainless accents will pop.
Favorite color pairings: Color pairings vary greatly from year to year but more importantly from customer to customer. I prefer soft muted color, almost neutral walls layered with darker hues in the furniture and accessories. Soft smoky teals and blues, warm taupey grays and aged blush/rose – accented with aged silver or gold – are my favorite color combinations.
Design direction: In design direction, some trends promote elegant glamour while others prefer a more natural movement of raw wood and beams. But in many cases, the ideal trend is a combination of both. Remember, opposites attract: natural elements paired with polished, bold colors against soft dusky hues; romantic period pieces redesigned and mixed with classic contemporary; contrasting textures of natural fibers paired with high gloss and gleaming surfaces.A movement toward strong artistic elements completes the design, drawing the eye into the space and adding focus.
Favorite designer: One of my favorite designers is Barclay Butera. I love the way he combines an array of pattern-on-pattern with bold colors in a seemingly casual way. Clean lines mixed with artistic elements, and bold furnishings blending old world and new. My goal is to integrate my definitive design style throughout all genres of design: traditional, transitional and contemporary, producing the best results for each client. This is something that Barclay Butera’s style presents in an effortless fashion.
Most challenging job: I took on a 2,600-square-foot build-out of a basement and attic that had been designed by another party and was in process for over a year. When I came on board, the space had been sitting partially done for over six months. Halfway through the project, the general contractor told the client that they did not have a suitable plan for the space, nor did they have the correct designer/project manager to create a solution and keep all parties focused. As a designer, there is a major risk element going into a job partially done – I am taking on someone else’s concept and bringing it to completion. Hand-in-hand with the client, I helped them realize their perfect vision for the basement and attic, finding the right solution for their design style and space requirements. The results are spectacular.
Roberta Frank
Roberta Frank Designs, Apex
919-363-9236
