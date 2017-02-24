Home & Garden: Biodiversity Days at Duke, RARE Bear Sew-in at Spoonflower

Half-Earth Project
On March 2, E.O. Wilson, biologist, researcher, theorist, naturalist and author (and the world’s leading expert on the study of ants), will lead a panel on the Half-Earth Project and how we can save the natural world. The event, part of Duke University’s Biodiversity Days, features a special performance by singer Paul Simon.
The Half-Earth Project proposes that to save our imperiled biosphere, we devote half the surface of the Earth to nature. Wilson’s talk takes place at 7 p.m. March 2 at Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Tickets are $25 ($15 for students).
Biodiversity Days features two full days of “Half-Earth”-themed lectures and discussions at Duke University, March 2-3. Other speakers include award-winning columnist Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times and economist and senior United Nations advisor on sustainable development Jeffrey D. Sachs.
For more info on all events, visit eowilsonfoundation.org.
Learn to sew
The Scrap Exchange in Durham will have a Beginning Sewing Workshop from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at their 2050 Chapel Hill Road location in Durham.
A textile artist and long-time sewing instructor will lead the class, which is designed for beginners and re-entry sewers. It will cover tools and sewing concepts, machine threading and troubleshooting and various stitches. Students will design and sew a class project using fabric and trims from the Scrap Exchange. All tools and materials are provided, but you can bring your own sewing machine, scissors or fabrics if you wish.
Cost for the workshop is $30. Get more details by calling 919-213-1278.
Bear Sew-In
Durham fabric design company Spoonflower will hold a special sew-in on March 18 supporting RARE Science, a non-profit organization that helps find cures for kids with rare disease.
The RARE Bear Program is a community-driven initiative and is supported by the RARE Bear Army of volunteers that help make one-of-a-kind bears for special one-of-a-kind kids.
All ages and skill levels are welcome at the Spoonflower Sew-In. Even if you can’t sew (and the sewing promises to be simple), there will be plenty ironing, pinning and stuffing to do. Spoonflower will provide instructions, supplies, fabric and notions for volunteers to create bears, but any fabric or embroidery thread donations are also welcome. Several sewing machines will be available for use, but if you have one you can bring, even better.
If you’d like to make some RARE bears to donate on your own, join the RARE Bear Army to receive sewing instructions and necessary custom RARE Bear supplies. You can drop off completed RARE Bears at Spoonflower anytime before or during the event.
The RARE Bear Sew-In takes place 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Spoonflower Greenhouse, 2810 Meridian Parkway Suite 176, Durham. The event is floating, so come when you can and stay as long as you like.
Get more info at nando.com/rarebear.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
