Home & Garden

February 23, 2017 10:23 AM

Send us your questions for our Ask the Gardener column

We’re seeking more questions from local gardeners for our monthly Ask the Gardener column by Mark Weatherington, the director of N.C. State’s JC Raulston Arboretum.

And you won’t just get free gardening advice; if you send us a question, you could win a book.

Entries received by March 31 will be entered in a random drawing for “Blue Ribbon Vegetable Gardening” by Jodi Torpey.

Please send your gardening questions, including your full name and the city where you garden, to: askthegardener@newsobserver.com.

Brooke Cain

Related content

Home & Garden

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matt Booty of Enkle Designs finds inspiration in Scandinavian design

View more video

Entertainment Videos