Home and garden news: Twisted Oak pop-up shop opens in downtown Raleigh

Twisted Oak shop opens
There’s new life in the former Flight pop-up shop space in downtown Raleigh.
Twisted Oak: A Pop-up Art Shop, has opened on East Martin Street, between Mecca and Carroll’s Kitchen.
The space at 17 E. Martin St. is the former location of two other pop-up shops: Flight, during the 2015 holiday season; and Craft Habit, during the 2016 holiday season. The site was also the location of the “Flag” light-art installation by Lincoln Hancock this past summer.
Twisted Oak is a gallery of primarily original works, but also carries a variety of prints and other merchandise by the artists featured there. The eclectic group of artists and craftspeople includes Caitlin Cary and Skillet Gilmore, Ryan Cummings, Errol Engelbrecht, Ryan Fox, Paul Friedrich, Tim Lee, Rob Logic and Kevin Peddicord.
For more information about Twisted Oak, call 919-208-7280 or visit facebook.com/TwistedOakArtShop.
Pins & Needles
Spoonflower’s Greenhouse will hold a free knitting, crocheting and sewing social on March 21.
Bring your project of choice and work away while enjoying conversation with fellow crafters (a Pins & Needles social crafting event is held every third Tuesday of the month). All crafts and skill levels are welcome at this floating event. There will be a sewing expert on hand to get you started with a simple project, help you through a tricky part in your pattern or to simply cheer you on in whatever it is you're sewing at the moment.
The Greenhouse is equipped with ironing and cutting stations, as well as basic tools and sewing notions that you are welcome to use while there.
6:30-9 p.m. March 21 at Spoonflower Greenhouse, 2810 Meridian Parkway / Suite 176, Durham. Get more info at meetup.com/Spoonflower-Greenhouse-Events.
Designer showcase
Hargett Place, a new community of luxury rowhomes in downtown Raleigh, is hosting a Designer Showcase Home event in partnership with local businesses for the benefit of the Southeast Raleigh YMCA.
The open house events will be held on the weekends of March 25-26, April 1-2 and April 8-9, and will feature exclusively Raleigh-based designers and vendors. All of the proceeds will benefit the Southeast Raleigh YMCA. A benefit Preview Party will be held Friday night, March 24.
At the showcase, local designers will curate the livable spaces through interpretations of the theme of urban living. Both interior and exterior living spaces will feature an aesthetic that blends traditional southern elegance with a downtown edge.
Hargett Place is located at 133 S. Bloodworth Street. Tickets to the open-house events ($10-$15) and the opening preview party ($125) are available at hargettplace.com/ShowcaseHome.
Master Gardener symposium
The Kerr Lake Extension Master Gardener Volunteers’ Symposium, “Backyard Gardening: Portable Gardens,” takes place 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, with an optional workshop from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Talks include “Vegetables in Containers” by Gerald Adams of Campbell Road Nursery in Raleigh; “Small Fruits in Containers” by Dr. Christine Bradish of NCSU; and “Watering the Portable Garden: A Simple Drip Irrigation System” by Leanna Murphy of Organized for Discovery in Durham. The optional workshop is on mini-hostas in a container (an additional registration fee of $55 is required, which includes container, soil and plants).
Snacks and a noon lunch are included in the morning symposium registration fee, which is $25.
The symposium takes place at Vance County Regional Farmers Market, 210 Southpark Drive, Henderson.
For registration or additional information, contact Edna Gaston at 252-438- 8188 or kerrlakemg@gmail.com.
Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain
