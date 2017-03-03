Home & Garden calendar of events for March 2017

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Beekeeping: The First Year
Join Jason Cirioli as he takes you through the first year of beekeeping. This class will be a broad overview of how to care for your hive, trouble shooting, when to expect honey production, hive loss and more. This is a great class for those that are ready to become beekeepers or have just begun. At the end of this class you will have the opportunity (if you are ready) to purchase bees that will be arriving at the end of March. While this is a free class, please be sure to register to save your spot! 3/11 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Beginning Glass Bead Making
Are you fascinated with handmade glass beads? Have you ever wondered just how they are made? This 5.5-hour workshop will introduce you to the exciting world of Lampworking. Students will use Effetre (soft glass) rods and learn how to make basic beads and designs. You will learn about safety, melting glass, using different tools to shape your beads, and simple techniques to decorate them. At the end of this class, you can expect to have made a handful of beads that you can use to make a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art. A $20 materials fee is due to the instructor at each workshop. This is a 6-hour class which includes a 30 minute lunch break. Instructor and artwork by Liz Mitchell. 3/11 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $65 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Whiteline or Provincetown Prints
Whiteline or Provincetown Prints. The whiteline print is a multi-colored woodblock print developed in Provincetown, MA, as a way to simplify the making of the popular Japanese prints. Artists developed a way to carve the woodblocks with a carved line separating each color, so they could do a multicolor print using just one block. Then color is transferred onto the paper by placing the paper over the painted block and rubbing the back of the paper with a wide spoon. What makes this process even more unique is that watercolor is used rather than printmaking ink. All levels of experience are welcome. A $5 provided materials fee is due at the beginning of the workshop for a woodblock. Please check the DAC website for the additional supply list. Instructor and artwork by Mary Walker. 3/11 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $50 plus supply fees. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Basic Botany and Plant Growth
How does a plant grow? How does it manage water and nutrients? What factors influence the production of flowers and fruits? This course will explore these questions and more using a combination of lecture and hands-on approaches. Instructor: Alec Motten, associate professor, Duke University Department of Biology. Information/registration: 919-668-1707 or gardenseducation@duke.edu. 3/14 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Fee: Gardens members $120; general public $150. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop
The process of creating chainmaille involves using two pairs of pliers (one in each hand), wielding them like a crab, and opening and closing split rings to create intricate patterns. The process is simple and addictive, although people with arthritis or other hand sensitivities may have difficulty. During these workshops, we will utilize anodized aluminum jump rings, a material that is lightweight, easy to work with, durable, waterproof and cleans up with soap and water. It also comes in a rainbow of 25 colors – you will be able to select your own custom mix of colors to create your pieces. Instructor and artwork by Erin Hathaway. March 18 - Byzantine Bracelet; April 1 - Pendant/Keychain; May 9 - Earring Extravaganza; May 31 - European 4-in-1 Bracelet Workshop. 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Concrete Ball Workshop
New workshop to create a garden orb! Organic, artistic, offering a sense of belonging and being rooted in the earth! You will prepare the ball, mix the medium, and sculpt your own orb measuring approximately 12” in diameter. You will take it home with you. 3/25 1 p.m.-3 p.m. $100. Lasting Impressions, 4904 Hermitage Dr, Raleigh. 919-787-6228, lastingimpressionsleaves.com.
Container Herb Garden Workshop
Herb gardens not only add beauty to your garden or home but can help you enhance your cooking by allowing you to have fresh herbs right at your fingertips. The instructor takes you through making your very own potted herb garden. Please be sure to register as space is limited. The class cost is $25 and covers instruction, soil and an organic starter fertilizer application. Bring a container from home or purchase one at the store, plants and accessories are an additional cost. 3/11 10 a.m.-11 a.m. $25. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Crochet In The Round Class
This class will be focused on learning the process of crochet in the round. You will leave being able to crochet a ring as well as in a continuous spiral. You will also learn skills such as the slip stitch. Learning to crochet in the round is the first step towards being able to take on crochet projects such as hats, mittens, granny squares, and flowers. Please note: This is an intermediate crochet class. You will be expected to have basic crochet skills. You can take Beginning Crochet in preparation for this class. 3/11 12 p.m.-2 p.m. $20. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Paper Bead Making
Rolled paper beads are fun and fast to make. Women at least as far back as Victorian England in the late 1800s were making paper beads. Young ladies would gather socially in their dining rooms and make handmade paper beads from scraps of wallpaper rolled on knitting needles. They would then polish the beads with bees wax and string them onto long pieces of yarn. The beads would then be used to make door curtains to divide rooms. Today, paper beading as an art form has gained in popularity across the world. Modern artists are exploring creative and exciting ways to work with paper beads. In this beginning class, we will discuss basic supplies and tool options, including exploring different types/sources of paper. You will explore various paper cutting methods and review how to mark paper to create cutting templates. (You will also receive a template to take home and use for future projects.) Using pre-cut strips, you will practice bead rolling, as we discuss factors that impact bead shapes and thickness. Finally, you will use one of several options to seal your rolled beads. We will also discuss other popular methods of finishing beads (sealing products and drying methods). At the end of class, you can expect to have enough beads to create a basic stretch bracelet. You will also have enough extra supplies to continue the bead making fun at home! A $30 materials fee is due to the instructor at each workshop. 3/11 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $22.50 plus materials fee. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris Street, Durham. 919-560-2787, durhamarts.org.
Ready-Garden-Grow: An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening
This 3-hour class teaches beginning gardeners the basics for starting a vegetable garden. Topics include: planning, preparation, planting and care of a vegetable garden; how to manage the most common garden problems; and harvesting the vegetables you grow. The class is taught by North Carolina Extension Master Gardener Volunteers. Registration requested. Enroll at https://reclink.raleighnc.gov. 3/11 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Rd., Raleigh. 919-996-4141.
Gardening Basics Class – Using Science to Grow Better Plants
March 13, 20, 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Homeschool Day- Spring is Budding
It’s a Spring Homeschool Day at the JC Raulston Arboretum! Participate in hands-on activities to learn about bulbs and other spring topics. Connect with other area homeschool families. Enjoy time in the JCRA’s beautiful fall gardens! Hands-on learning stations will be open during class time. Parents are admitted free of charge to the event, but we ask that you remain with your students during the program. 3/14 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. $5 per student. Register online. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Introduction to Insect Identification: The Good, the Bad, and the Buggy
Presented by John Meyer, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor, Department of Entomology State University. What’s on the leaf of your azalea? Are you curious about those grubs in your compost bin? Is there a striped caterpillar eating your parsley? Learning to recognize and identify the insects in your garden can be a daunting task. There are over a million described species and at least that many undescribed ones! This course will help you sort out all that diversity. It will focus on the major orders and families of garden insects, show you how to recognize members of the common groups, and help you distinguish between the good bugs and the bad bugs. Knowing what it is opens the door to a whole world of information about what it does and what to do about it. Dates: March 14, 21 and 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $150 for members, $185 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required. Please call Chris Glenn at 919-513-7005 to register. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Orange County Beekeepers Association Bee School:
Beginning Bee School presented by Orange County Beekeepers occurring on Tuesday evenings for 10 weeks. 3/14 and 3/21, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. $95 for single registration, $150 for a couple. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Hillsborough, 1710 Old NC 10, Hillsborough.
Sewing Jersey Knit Skirts
Have you thought about making a skirt? Intimidated by sewing patterns? Worried your garment won’t fit? Join us in making a jersey knit skirt during this intermediate level sewing class! Bring in a commercial elastic waist stretchy skirt and we will use it as a pattern to make your own skirt. Don’t have a skirt to use as a pattern? No problem! We can use your measurements to make a skirt for you. We will be supplying all materials. But, if you have skirt appropriate fabric you wold like to use, feel free to bring it with you. We are using jersey knit fabric, or any stretchy fabric you may like. 3/18 Noon-3 p.m. $40. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Lecture: ‘Creating a New Ecosystem: The Development of a Piedmont Prairie’
Presented by Annabel Renwick, Sarah P. Duke Gardens: The Piedmont Prairie is a lost grassland community that once covered a substantial part of the Carolina Piedmont prior to the arrival of European colonists. The presentation will focus on constructing a depiction of a Piedmont Prairie at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens, and consider the history of the lost ecosystem. 3/18 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free for North American Rock Garden Society (Piedmont Chapter) members and Friends of the JC Raulston Arboretum members, otherwise $5. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Y Guides and Y Princess Program: Second Year Event
It’s our annual 2nd Year Y Guides/Y Princess day at the Arboretum. Register for an afternoon of fun, outdoor garden activities. You’ll complete three of the second year requirements while exploring the Arboretum. Each dad and child pair will go home with a container garden, a leaf and bark project, and a craft project to attract birds to their home garden. And, we didn’t forget – we have JCRA patches for everyone who attends! Limited spaces are available during the two times slots available. If your tribe wants to register, choose a time and register individually for the same time. We will group you with your tribe if possible. 3/18 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. $15 per father/child pair. Register online to save your spot. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Sewing Reusable Tote Bags Workshop
Join us for a beginner-friendly class and use basic sewing skills to make your own reusable tote bags. These tote bags are great to take to farmers markets, for a weekend get away, or for everyday use. This is great project for anyone who is interested in taking their beginner sewing skills to the next level! All materials included. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 3/25 12 p.m.-2 p.m. $20. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Hypertufa Workshop
Create a unique English stone-like planting trough for your garden or patio. These planters are relatively light-weight and have excellent drainage. All materials are provided and the form is reusable. 3/25 9 a.m.-12 p.m. $85. Lasting Impressions, 4904 Hermitage Dr, Raleigh. 919-787-6228, lastingimpressionsleaves.com.
Renewal Pruning Class and Demonstration
Presented by Douglas Ruhren, Ironwood Gardens and JCRA Volunteer. Want to maximize the production of flowers and fruits from your shrubs? Renewal pruning is the way to do it. This simple technique works with the natural cycle of replacing old stems with new. This class will start with classroom explanations of the nature of shrubs, the reason for and the techniques of renewal pruning, the tools of the trade as well as demonstrations of this technique. This will be followed by actual demonstration of the technique on shrubs in the arboretum with some hands-on experience for class participants. 3/25 9-11:30 a.m. $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required. Please call Chris Glenn at 919-513-7005 to register. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Orb (Ball!) Workshop
In our newest workshop you can create this organic, visually pleasing orb for your garden or home. You will sculpt your own orb in this 3-hour workshop. 3/25 1-4 p.m. $100. Lasting Impressions, 4904 Hermitage Dr, Raleigh. 919-787-6228, lastingimpressionsleaves.com.
New Cultivars Showcase
We are excited to launch some of the newest cultivars of the year this spring! Whether you are just beginning to explore your garden or are a seasoned pro with only the rarest of species, you will want to join Julie as she tells you all about the up and coming plants and where they can fit into your garden! Though this class is free, be sure to register as space is limited!. 3/25 9:30-10:30 a.m. Free. Garden Supply Company, 1421 Old Apex Rd., Cary. 919-460-7747, gardensupplyco.com.
Windowsill Herbs in Glass Jars
In this Living Art Series workshop you will learn how to create your own indoor herb garden. This class will combine reuse, gardening, and living art. You will also learn about how to care for herbs and indoor plants. All materials are provided (including plants). 3/26 Noon-1:30 p.m. $25. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society Monthly Meeting
The CCCS meets the 3rd Monday of each month, Feb.- Sept. We’ll look at exhibition choices (cultivar selections) for early blooms to meet NCSU State Fair schedule. We will also be exploring mum growing plans for 2017 and the NCS website resources. Visitors are welcome. 3/27. No Charge. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Rain Barrel Workshop
Build your own rain barrel! Participants in this workshop will take home a fully functional 55-gallon rain barrel with installation kit. These are the same rain barrels that retail for $99 and up! Workshops are limited to eight barrels, so reserve your spot now. Adults only. This program requires preregistration. Visit our website to register online. (wakegov.com/parks/lakecrabtree/Pages/programs.aspx) One registration per barrel. Cost is $45 per barrel and participation is limited to two people per barrel. 3/28 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:45-7:45 p.m. Lake Crabtree County Park, 1400 Aviation Pkwy., Morrisville. 919-460-3390.
